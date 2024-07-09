Peg Leg Porker Spirits Announces Opening of New Blending & Bottling Facility

NASHVILLE, TN (July 8, 2024) – After a decorated run at the 2023 World Spirits Competitions, Carey Bringle, owner of Peg Leg Porker and the only award-winning pitmaster in the world with an award-winning spirits brand, announced the opening of a new bottling and distribution facility in Nashville, Tennessee. This new facility will blend and bottle Peg Leg Porker’s signature series, including the White Label (aged 4-6 years), which was recently awarded the title “World’s Best Bourbon” and the 2023 Triple Still Award by The Tasting Alliance, and the 8-year bourbon, which was rewarded Double Gold at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

With 2023 being the most celebrated year yet for Peg Leg Porker Spirits, Bringle and his team are ready to take the business to the next level. The new 5000-square-foot Nashville facility, located at 2700 Eugenia Avenue, will include a 1200-square-foot tasting room, making it easy for up to 20 people at a time to try the critically acclaimed spirits.

Bringle said, “As an entrepreneur, I love nothing more than watching businesses grow and expand. It’s an honor to announce the opening of Peg Leg Porker Spirits’ bottling and distribution facility, which will create new jobs for Nashvillians and make our exceptional spirits more readily available to the general public.”

The facility, which will employ seven to 10 people, can fill 25 to 30 bottles per minute. At this rate, Bringle projects an output of 1200 cases per day. With six bottles per case, Bringle aims to distribute roughly 10,000 cases in 2024 and double that volume in 2025.

Peg Leg Porker Spirits are currently available across the states of Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as in the UK.

Learn more about Peg Leg Porker Spirits here.

