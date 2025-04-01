Health Scores: Williamson County for April 1, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for March 25 to April 1, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Hardee's of Franklin #1501795991315 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/31/2025
Grecian Pizzeria842003 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/31/2025
Cheddar's Casual Cafe971654 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up03/31/2025
Elks Lodge #7296485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/31/2025
Baymont Inn & Suites Breakfast984206 Franklin Commons Court Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/31/2025
Mellow Mushroom Bar100317 Main St. STE 100 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/31/2025
Spring Station Middle School-Food991008 Spring Station Rd. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/31/2025
Jackson National Life Cafeteria100300 Innovation Dr. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/31/2025
Embassy Suites Hotel94820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine03/31/2025
Mellow Mushroom98317 Main St. STE 100 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/31/2025
Cheddar's Casual Cafe Bar1001654 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/31/2025
Spring Station Middle School981008 Spring Station Rd. Spring Hill TN 37174School Buildings Routine03/31/2025
Connors Steak and Seafood Bar1001916 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/31/2025
Connors Steak and Seafood971916 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/31/2025
Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool97100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/28/2025
Allendale Elementary School Building972100 Prescott Way. Spring Hill TN 37174School Buildings Routine03/28/2025
Blue Coast Burrito1004091 Mallory Ln STE 100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/28/2025
Sweet Dreams Bakery & Bubble Tea79443 Cool Springs Blvd STE115 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/28/2025
Village Pizza Company Aux1001990 Tollgate Blvd Suite 109 Thompson's Station TN 37179Food Service Routine03/28/2025
Sonic Drive-In #4770984101 Mallory Lane. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/28/2025
Primrose School Of Spring HillApproval3090 Campbell Station PKWY Spring Hill TN 37174Child Care Facilities Routine03/28/2025
Allendale Elementary School Building1002100 Prescott Way. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up03/28/2025
Village Pizza Company1001990 Tollgate Blvd Suite 109 Thompson's Station TN 37179Food Service Routine03/28/2025
Primrose School Of Spring Hill Food1003090 Campbell Station PKWY Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/28/2025
Coal Town Pizza & Public House98187 Front St. Ste 103 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/27/2025
Mojo's Tacos Restaurant Bar99230 Franklin Rd STE-114 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/27/2025
Primrose School of East Franklin100100 Creekstone Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/27/2025
Little Caesars Pizza964091 Mallory Lane Ste 115 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/27/2025
Kokomo Trading Company97158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/27/2025
Scout's Pub98158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/27/2025
Step Forward Day School FS100226 Bedford Way. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/27/2025
Kilwins100405 Main Street Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/27/2025
Scout's Pub Bar99158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/27/2025
Mojo's Taco Restaurant95230 Franklin Road Ste 11Y Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/27/2025
Turner Theater Kitchen100230 Franklin Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/27/2025
Health Sushi99600B Frazier Drive Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/27/2025
Coal Town Pizza & Public House Bar100187 Front St. Ste 103 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/27/2025
Ivybrook AcademyApproval1268 Lewisburg Pike Franklin TN 37064Child Care Facilities Routine03/26/2025
Heritage Elementary1004801 Columbia Pk - Hwy 31 Thompson Station TN 37179Food Service Routine03/26/2025
Red Bicycle Coffee & Crepes1005000 Longpoint Way STE-580 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/26/2025
Michelle Sebastian Permanent Makeup1002071Tollgate Blvd Thompson Station TN 37179Tattoo Studios Routine03/26/2025
Heritage Elementary984801 Columbia Pike Thompson Station TN 37179School Buildings Routine03/26/2025
Just Love Coffee Cart1007216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine03/26/2025
Baker Street Coffee Shop100775 Woodlands Pkwy STE-100 Ridgeland MS 39157Food Service Routine03/26/2025
Franklin Lanes Inc.1001200 Lakeview Dr. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/26/2025
Culamar LLC Bar10099 E Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/26/2025
Culamar LLC10099 E Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/26/2025
Bunganut Pig901143 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/26/2025
Ramsey Solutions100775 Woodlands Pkwy STE-100 Ridgeland MS 39157Food Service Routine03/26/2025
Sunny China954910 Main St. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up03/26/2025
Swigg994821 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up03/26/2025
The Big Blue Marble AcademyApproval1106 Battlewood St Franklin TN 37069Child Care Facilities Routine03/25/2025
PANDA EXPRESS INC1002430 GOOSE CREEK BYPASS Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/25/2025
Mi Kitchen979050 Carothers Pkwy STE-104 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/25/2025
Ludlow & Prime AUX966001 Hughes Crossing Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/25/2025
Siam Pad Thai979100 Carothers Blvd. Suite 108 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/25/2025
Barbara's Home Cooking971232 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37069Food Service Follow-Up03/25/2025
Ludlow & Prime976001 Hughes Crossings Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/25/2025
Bethesda Elementary Cafeteria1004907 Bethesda Thompson Station TN 37179Food Service Routine03/25/2025
Battle Ground Academy Upper Campus98336 Ernest Rice Lane Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine03/25/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

