Health Scores: Williamson County for April 1, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for March 25 to April 1, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Hardee's of Franklin #1501795
|99
|1315 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/31/2025
|Grecian Pizzeria
|84
|2003 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/31/2025
|Cheddar's Casual Cafe
|97
|1654 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/31/2025
|Elks Lodge #72
|96
|485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/31/2025
|Baymont Inn & Suites Breakfast
|98
|4206 Franklin Commons Court Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/31/2025
|Mellow Mushroom Bar
|100
|317 Main St. STE 100 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/31/2025
|Spring Station Middle School-Food
|99
|1008 Spring Station Rd. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/31/2025
|Jackson National Life Cafeteria
|100
|300 Innovation Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/31/2025
|Embassy Suites Hotel
|94
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/31/2025
|Mellow Mushroom
|98
|317 Main St. STE 100 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/31/2025
|Cheddar's Casual Cafe Bar
|100
|1654 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/31/2025
|Spring Station Middle School
|98
|1008 Spring Station Rd. Spring Hill TN 37174
|School Buildings Routine
|03/31/2025
|Connors Steak and Seafood Bar
|100
|1916 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/31/2025
|Connors Steak and Seafood
|97
|1916 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/31/2025
|Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool
|97
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/28/2025
|Allendale Elementary School Building
|97
|2100 Prescott Way. Spring Hill TN 37174
|School Buildings Routine
|03/28/2025
|Blue Coast Burrito
|100
|4091 Mallory Ln STE 100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/28/2025
|Sweet Dreams Bakery & Bubble Tea
|79
|443 Cool Springs Blvd STE115 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/28/2025
|Village Pizza Company Aux
|100
|1990 Tollgate Blvd Suite 109 Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|03/28/2025
|Sonic Drive-In #4770
|98
|4101 Mallory Lane. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/28/2025
|Primrose School Of Spring Hill
|Approval
|3090 Campbell Station PKWY Spring Hill TN 37174
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/28/2025
|Allendale Elementary School Building
|100
|2100 Prescott Way. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/28/2025
|Village Pizza Company
|100
|1990 Tollgate Blvd Suite 109 Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|03/28/2025
|Primrose School Of Spring Hill Food
|100
|3090 Campbell Station PKWY Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/28/2025
|Coal Town Pizza & Public House
|98
|187 Front St. Ste 103 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/27/2025
|Mojo's Tacos Restaurant Bar
|99
|230 Franklin Rd STE-114 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/27/2025
|Primrose School of East Franklin
|100
|100 Creekstone Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/27/2025
|Little Caesars Pizza
|96
|4091 Mallory Lane Ste 115 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/27/2025
|Kokomo Trading Company
|97
|158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/27/2025
|Scout's Pub
|98
|158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/27/2025
|Step Forward Day School FS
|100
|226 Bedford Way. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/27/2025
|Kilwins
|100
|405 Main Street Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/27/2025
|Scout's Pub Bar
|99
|158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/27/2025
|Mojo's Taco Restaurant
|95
|230 Franklin Road Ste 11Y Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/27/2025
|Turner Theater Kitchen
|100
|230 Franklin Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/27/2025
|Health Sushi
|99
|600B Frazier Drive Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/27/2025
|Coal Town Pizza & Public House Bar
|100
|187 Front St. Ste 103 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/27/2025
|Ivybrook Academy
|Approval
|1268 Lewisburg Pike Franklin TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/26/2025
|Heritage Elementary
|100
|4801 Columbia Pk - Hwy 31 Thompson Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|03/26/2025
|Red Bicycle Coffee & Crepes
|100
|5000 Longpoint Way STE-580 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/26/2025
|Michelle Sebastian Permanent Makeup
|100
|2071Tollgate Blvd Thompson Station TN 37179
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|03/26/2025
|Heritage Elementary
|98
|4801 Columbia Pike Thompson Station TN 37179
|School Buildings Routine
|03/26/2025
|Just Love Coffee Cart
|100
|7216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|03/26/2025
|Baker Street Coffee Shop
|100
|775 Woodlands Pkwy STE-100 Ridgeland MS 39157
|Food Service Routine
|03/26/2025
|Franklin Lanes Inc.
|100
|1200 Lakeview Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/26/2025
|Culamar LLC Bar
|100
|99 E Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/26/2025
|Culamar LLC
|100
|99 E Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/26/2025
|Bunganut Pig
|90
|1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/26/2025
|Ramsey Solutions
|100
|775 Woodlands Pkwy STE-100 Ridgeland MS 39157
|Food Service Routine
|03/26/2025
|Sunny China
|95
|4910 Main St. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/26/2025
|Swigg
|99
|4821 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/26/2025
|The Big Blue Marble Academy
|Approval
|1106 Battlewood St Franklin TN 37069
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/25/2025
|PANDA EXPRESS INC
|100
|2430 GOOSE CREEK BYPASS Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/25/2025
|Mi Kitchen
|97
|9050 Carothers Pkwy STE-104 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/25/2025
|Ludlow & Prime AUX
|96
|6001 Hughes Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/25/2025
|Siam Pad Thai
|97
|9100 Carothers Blvd. Suite 108 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/25/2025
|Barbara's Home Cooking
|97
|1232 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/25/2025
|Ludlow & Prime
|97
|6001 Hughes Crossings Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/25/2025
|Bethesda Elementary Cafeteria
|100
|4907 Bethesda Thompson Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|03/25/2025
|Battle Ground Academy Upper Campus
|98
|336 Ernest Rice Lane Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|03/25/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter