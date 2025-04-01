Health Scores: Williamson County for April 1, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for March 25 to April 1, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Hardee's of Franklin #1501795 99 1315 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/31/2025 Grecian Pizzeria 84 2003 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/31/2025 Cheddar's Casual Cafe 97 1654 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 03/31/2025 Elks Lodge #72 96 485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/31/2025 Baymont Inn & Suites Breakfast 98 4206 Franklin Commons Court Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/31/2025 Mellow Mushroom Bar 100 317 Main St. STE 100 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/31/2025 Spring Station Middle School-Food 99 1008 Spring Station Rd. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/31/2025 Jackson National Life Cafeteria 100 300 Innovation Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/31/2025 Embassy Suites Hotel 94 820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 03/31/2025 Mellow Mushroom 98 317 Main St. STE 100 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/31/2025 Cheddar's Casual Cafe Bar 100 1654 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/31/2025 Spring Station Middle School 98 1008 Spring Station Rd. Spring Hill TN 37174 School Buildings Routine 03/31/2025 Connors Steak and Seafood Bar 100 1916 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/31/2025 Connors Steak and Seafood 97 1916 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/31/2025 Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool 97 100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/28/2025 Allendale Elementary School Building 97 2100 Prescott Way. Spring Hill TN 37174 School Buildings Routine 03/28/2025 Blue Coast Burrito 100 4091 Mallory Ln STE 100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/28/2025 Sweet Dreams Bakery & Bubble Tea 79 443 Cool Springs Blvd STE115 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/28/2025 Village Pizza Company Aux 100 1990 Tollgate Blvd Suite 109 Thompson's Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 03/28/2025 Sonic Drive-In #4770 98 4101 Mallory Lane. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/28/2025 Primrose School Of Spring Hill Approval 3090 Campbell Station PKWY Spring Hill TN 37174 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/28/2025 Allendale Elementary School Building 100 2100 Prescott Way. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 03/28/2025 Village Pizza Company 100 1990 Tollgate Blvd Suite 109 Thompson's Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 03/28/2025 Primrose School Of Spring Hill Food 100 3090 Campbell Station PKWY Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/28/2025 Coal Town Pizza & Public House 98 187 Front St. Ste 103 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/27/2025 Mojo's Tacos Restaurant Bar 99 230 Franklin Rd STE-114 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/27/2025 Primrose School of East Franklin 100 100 Creekstone Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/27/2025 Little Caesars Pizza 96 4091 Mallory Lane Ste 115 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/27/2025 Kokomo Trading Company 97 158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/27/2025 Scout's Pub 98 158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/27/2025 Step Forward Day School FS 100 226 Bedford Way. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/27/2025 Kilwins 100 405 Main Street Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/27/2025 Scout's Pub Bar 99 158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/27/2025 Mojo's Taco Restaurant 95 230 Franklin Road Ste 11Y Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/27/2025 Turner Theater Kitchen 100 230 Franklin Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/27/2025 Health Sushi 99 600B Frazier Drive Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/27/2025 Coal Town Pizza & Public House Bar 100 187 Front St. Ste 103 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/27/2025 Ivybrook Academy Approval 1268 Lewisburg Pike Franklin TN 37064 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/26/2025 Heritage Elementary 100 4801 Columbia Pk - Hwy 31 Thompson Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 03/26/2025 Red Bicycle Coffee & Crepes 100 5000 Longpoint Way STE-580 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/26/2025 Michelle Sebastian Permanent Makeup 100 2071Tollgate Blvd Thompson Station TN 37179 Tattoo Studios Routine 03/26/2025 Heritage Elementary 98 4801 Columbia Pike Thompson Station TN 37179 School Buildings Routine 03/26/2025 Just Love Coffee Cart 100 7216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 03/26/2025 Baker Street Coffee Shop 100 775 Woodlands Pkwy STE-100 Ridgeland MS 39157 Food Service Routine 03/26/2025 Franklin Lanes Inc. 100 1200 Lakeview Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/26/2025 Culamar LLC Bar 100 99 E Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/26/2025 Culamar LLC 100 99 E Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/26/2025 Bunganut Pig 90 1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/26/2025 Ramsey Solutions 100 775 Woodlands Pkwy STE-100 Ridgeland MS 39157 Food Service Routine 03/26/2025 Sunny China 95 4910 Main St. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 03/26/2025 Swigg 99 4821 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 03/26/2025 The Big Blue Marble Academy Approval 1106 Battlewood St Franklin TN 37069 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/25/2025 PANDA EXPRESS INC 100 2430 GOOSE CREEK BYPASS Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/25/2025 Mi Kitchen 97 9050 Carothers Pkwy STE-104 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/25/2025 Ludlow & Prime AUX 96 6001 Hughes Crossing Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/25/2025 Siam Pad Thai 97 9100 Carothers Blvd. Suite 108 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/25/2025 Barbara's Home Cooking 97 1232 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Follow-Up 03/25/2025 Ludlow & Prime 97 6001 Hughes Crossings Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/25/2025 Bethesda Elementary Cafeteria 100 4907 Bethesda Thompson Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 03/25/2025 Battle Ground Academy Upper Campus 98 336 Ernest Rice Lane Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 03/25/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

