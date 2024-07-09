5 Bisons Named WGCA All-American Scholars

July 1, 2024 – The 2023-24 WGCA All-American Scholar Team was announced today with 1,497 women’s collegiate golfers from 412 programs recognized with this prestigious honor. Five Lipscomb athletes made the list this season.

Lipscomb honorees:

The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics and continue to demonstrate the high-level academic achievements of our players. To be selected, a student-athlete must:

Have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher.

Be an amateur and on the team’s roster through the conclusion of the team’s season.

Have played in 50% of the college’s regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the year nominated through the team’s conference championship

Source: Lipscomb

