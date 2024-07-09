5 Bisons Named WGCA All-American Scholars

July 1, 2024 – The 2023-24 WGCA All-American Scholar Team was announced today with 1,497 women’s collegiate golfers from 412 programs recognized with this prestigious honor. Five Lipscomb athletes made the list this season.
Lipscomb honorees:
- Lauren Thompson – 4.0, Graphic Design
- Katya Tibbetts – 4.0, Molecular Biology with minors in Spanish and Chemistry
- Danica Badura – 4.0, Graduate Certificate in Global Leadership
- Mary Kate Smith – 4.0, Master of Accounting
- Ally Williams – 3.94, Master of Business Administration
The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics and continue to demonstrate the high-level academic achievements of our players. To be selected, a student-athlete must:
- Have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher.
- Be an amateur and on the team’s roster through the conclusion of the team’s season.
- Have played in 50% of the college’s regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the year nominated through the team’s conference championship
Source: Lipscomb
