OBITUARY: Jeffrey Allan Rozell

Jeffrey Allan Rozell, passed away peacefully at his home in Franklin, Tennessee, on June 30, 2024, at the age of 64.

He is preceded in death by his son, Bradley Rozell, his mother, Ida Fay Rozell (Robert) Frayer, and his father, James Rozell Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia of 28 years and their blended family of four. Chad Wallace, Andrew (Amanda) Rozell, Jordan (Laura) Wallace, Rachel (Garret)Rozell–Pickles-Laski. As well as his brother, Jim (Laura) Rozell, sister, Robin, (Gary) Whiting, and grandchildren, Preston Wallace, Leila Wallace, Jackson Anders, Emmett Rozell, Olivia Rozell, Samantha Rozell, William Pickles, Violet Pickles, Hannah Rozell, Lillian Pickles, and Luke Pickles. Also survived by his stepmother, Martha Rozell, and many nieces and nephews.

Jeff began his career at EDS, after acquiring a bachelor’s degree from Bob Jones University. He relocated from Michigan to Tennessee working with EDS at the Saturn Plant in Spring Hill Tennessee. Later he joined LifeWay Christian Resources serving in multiple positions, lastly as Associate Vice President, Technology Division. After 20 years at LifeWay, Jeff then set out on his own and established his company Teleo Consulting, LLC. The expertise and dedication to his work were matched only by his commitment to bettering the community.

Jeff was a board member with Habitat for Humanity and used his business expertise to mentor veterans in leadership roles. Despite facing the challenges of cancer, Jeff’s fighting spirit never wavered. He approached every obstacle with the same courage and determination that characterized his entire life. Jeff will be remembered not only for his love for friends and family, but for his role as “Pappy” to his 11 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on July 15th starting at 10 AM. A Celebration of Life Service will follow immediately at Noon. A graveside service for the family will be at 2 PM at Christ Church Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jeff’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org) or Tunnel to Towers (t2t.org).

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens is honored to be serving the Rozell family during this time. www.williamsonmemorial.com

