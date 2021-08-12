OBITUARY: James Jay Stiles

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for James Jay Stiles

James Jay Stiles, age 55 of Thompsons Station, TN passed away August 6, 2021.

James spent the last twenty years of his career as a sales rep. in the food industry. Besides enjoying his career, James was passionate about feeding the homeless in Nashville with his church. He loved to travel to Chicago, Arizona, and Hilton Head Island. He was an avid runner, he enjoyed cooking, and he loved spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his father, John J. Stiles; brother, John Stiles, Jr.; nephew, AJ Moore.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Stacey Combiths Stiles of Thompsons Station, TN; daughter, Chloe Stiles of Thompsons Station, TN; mother, Rose Stiles of Lake Villa, IL; sisters, Mae (Al) Moore of Mesa, AZ and Nora Stiles (Jim Hartke) of Mesa, AZ; mother & father in-law, Liz & Wally Combiths of Spring Hill, TN; brother in-law, Bryan (Teresa) Combiths of Spring Hill, TN; nieces & nephews, Kristen (Jason) Grindle, Ashley (Adam) Dicker, Chris Hartke, Mike Hartke, Maddi Combiths and Mckenzie Combiths; beloved dog, Bailee.

A celebration of life service will be held 1:30PM Friday, August 13, 2021 with visitation and reception to follow at Saint Andrew Lutheran Church, 908 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN. Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Breakfast Ministry at the Nashville Mission or Family Life Center at the Nashville Mission for Women and Children. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here