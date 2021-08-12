OBITUARY: James Jay Stiles

James Jay Stiles, age 55 of Thompsons Station, TN passed away August 6, 2021.

James spent the last twenty years of his career as a sales rep. in the food industry. Besides enjoying his career, James was passionate about feeding the homeless in Nashville with his church. He loved to travel to Chicago, Arizona, and Hilton Head Island. He was an avid runner, he enjoyed cooking, and he loved spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his father, John J. Stiles; brother, John Stiles, Jr.; nephew, AJ Moore.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Stacey Combiths Stiles of Thompsons Station, TN; daughter, Chloe Stiles of Thompsons Station, TN; mother, Rose Stiles of Lake Villa, IL; sisters, Mae (Al) Moore of Mesa, AZ and Nora Stiles (Jim Hartke) of Mesa, AZ; mother & father in-law, Liz & Wally Combiths of Spring Hill, TN; brother in-law, Bryan (Teresa) Combiths of Spring Hill, TN; nieces & nephews, Kristen (Jason) Grindle, Ashley (Adam) Dicker, Chris Hartke, Mike Hartke, Maddi Combiths and Mckenzie Combiths; beloved dog, Bailee.

A celebration of life service will be held 1:30PM Friday, August 13, 2021 with visitation and reception to follow at Saint Andrew Lutheran Church, 908 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN. Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Breakfast Ministry at the Nashville Mission or Family Life Center at the Nashville Mission for Women and Children. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com