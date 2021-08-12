OBITUARY: Nancy Agnes Washburn (Whorton)

Nancy Agnes Whorton Washburn, age 80 of Franklin, TN (formerly of Dadeville, AL) passed away August 8, 2021 at her home.

She was born in Palos, AL to the late Gus & Mary Agnes Whorton. After graduating from high school, Nancy married Wayne Washburn. She spent many years raising their three children. They lived in six different states and in each place, were actively involved in their local Presbyterian church.

Once their children were grown, Nancy became more involved in the local church and Presbytery. She served as church elder, youth director and program director for older adults. She later became the director of Presbyterian Camp Pee Dee located in South Carolina. After retiring as camp director, Nancy continued to serve on committees and boards within the local church as well as the regional Presbytery.

Nancy and Wayne enjoyed dancing (particularly the Carolina Shag), attending college football games and hosting parties for family and friends. Nancy enjoyed the water and spent time on Top Sail Island and at Lake Martin.

In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her sister, Mercolle Anne Whorton. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Wayne Washburn of Franklin, TN (formerly of Dadeville, AL); children, Don (Connie) Washburn of Rising Fawn, GA, Carla Leake of Franklin, TN and Joseph (Angela) Washburn of Whiteville, NC; brother, Frank Whorton of Winder, GA; sisters, Mary Dean (Doug) Shelton of Alabaster, AL, Elizabeth (Jerry) McGukin of Dadeville, AL and Catherine (Ross) Davis of Dadeville, AL; grandchildren, Tripp Washburn, Courtney (Adam) Bean, Griffin Washburn, Kelly (Will) Daly, Chad (Katherine) Leake, Kyle (Erin) Leake, Lindsey Leake, Hannah (Nate) Suire and Jacob Washburn; great-grandchildren, Gus, Greer, Stella Grace, Lillah Kate, Nora, Maisie, Jackson, Hudson, Raleigh, Campbell, Sutton, Lucas, Charlie and George.

A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held at Carla’s home on Friday, August 20, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hartsville First Presbyterian Church Youth Prayer Breakfast, 213 W. Home Ave. Hartsville, SC 29550.