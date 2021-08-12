OBITUARY: John Lewis Carrington

John Lewis Carrington, age 86, long time Franklin, TN resident passed away August 9, 2021.

John was born in Decatur County, TN to the late John P. and Carrie Rushin Carrington. He was in the Lawncare/Landscaping business and was of the Baptist Faith. John loved Fishing, Hunting, and playing his Guitar. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by many sisters and brothers.

Survived by his loving wife of fifty years, Nancy Johnson Carrington, daughter, Pam (Johnny) Poteete, sons, Tony ”Cotton” (Reba) Carrington, Terry (Pamela) Carrington, John L. (Tammy) Carrington, Keith (Amy) Carrington, sisters, Laverne Mangrum, Marie Reeves, grandchildren, Becky Carrington, Amy (J.J.) Ferguson, Ty Carrington, Casey Carrington, Kaitlyn Carrington, Marty (Katie) Carrington, Josh Carrington, and Austin (Vanessa) Smith, nine great grandchildren and one on the way.

Services will be conducted 11:00AM Friday August 13, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Mark Mays officiating. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 8 PM on Thursday Aug 12 and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Johnson Hollow Cemetery.

Active Pallbearers are Tim Tolley, Bruce Chamberlain, Johnny Poteete, Kenny Anderson, Marty Carrington, Kaitlyn Carrington.

Honorary Pallbearers are members of the College Grove Community Center.
Memorials may be made to the Johnson Hollow Cemetery.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289
