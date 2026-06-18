Murfreesboro Road Reopens Following Injury Crash in Franklin

UPDATE: Murfreesboro Road has reopened.

Original:

Drivers should expect delays on Murfreesboro Road near Southwinds Drive following an injury crash involving two vehicles.

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According to the Franklin Police Department, lanes in both directions of Murfreesboro Road have been closed while officers investigate the crash.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes until the roadway reopens.

No additional information about injuries or the cause of the crash has been released.