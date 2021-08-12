Franklin Walking Tours to Host Friday the 13th Tour

By
Press Release
-
grim and ghostly franklin walking tour

Franklin Walking Tours will celebrate this year’s only Friday the 13th with a special Grim & Ghostly tour at 7pm on August 13th. The 90-minute tour will focus on the darkest events of Franklin’s history.

Downtown Franklin favorite Tiny Little Donuts is joining the fun. The first 25 guests to check in for the tour will get $1 coupons, and one lucky person will win a box of 100 of their famous donuts.

Owner Alicia King Marshall has been a walking tour guide in downtown Franklin for over five years. She leads history tours every morning, Monday-Saturday, and night tours Fridays and Saturdays. She says, “Franklin’s past is absolutely fascinating. Let’s take a walk and I’ll tell you all about it!”

Tours begin at Landmark Booksellers, 114 E Main St., Franklin.

For info and ticketing, visit franklinwalkingtours.com or call 615 604-7171

