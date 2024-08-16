OBITUARY: Gerald Raymond Gomes

Gerald Raymond Gomes, 85, passed away peacefully on August 11th, 2024, at the NHC Cool Springs Care Facility in Franklin, Tennessee.

Born on June 1st, 1939, in New York, Gerald lived a life marked by dedication to his family, an enduring passion for learning, and an unwavering sense of humor.

Gerald was a proud and accomplished Electrical Engineer, holding two Master’s Degrees—one in Electrical Engineering and another in Computer Programming. His intellectual curiosity and technical expertise were admired by all who knew him. His career reflected his commitment to innovation and precision, and he was well-respected in his field.

Above all, Gerald was a devoted family man. He had a deep sense of duty to his loved ones, always ensuring their needs were met. He is remembered for his kindness, especially his empathy for others. Even in his later years, as health challenges arose, Gerald maintained his sharp wit, often sharing jokes that brought smiles to those around him.

Gerald is survived by his three children: Victoria Petilli, Jennifer Figorito, and Gerald Gomes Jr., along with his eight beloved grandchildren. He is also remembered fondly by his brothers-in-law, Charles Maida and Mike Maida, and his eleven nieces and nephews.

Gerald was preceded in death by his wife, Angela Gomes, his parents, Elias and Elsie Gomes, his sister, Dolores Houck, and her husband and his brother-in-law, Dewey Houck, as well as his brother, Charlie Gomes, and two of his nephews.

Gerald’s legacy of love, laughter, and learning will continue to inspire those who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 AM on Friday, August 16, 2024 at St. Philip Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior. Entombment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that anyone so inclined, donate to the Spastic Paraplegia Foundation here https://tinyurl.com/2jmp5pc3. This foundation is dedicated to advancing research done on people affected by Spastic Paraplegia such as Gerald, himself a carrier of the disease, and his two daughters who struggle with the effects of the disease daily.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email