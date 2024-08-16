How Fiber Internet Elevates the Modern Streaming TV Experience

The way Americans consume TV has undergone a profound transformation in recent years. This shift is marked by the dominance of streaming services, the rise of cord-cutting, and changing viewing habits. As of 2023, over 80% of U.S. households subscribe to at least one streaming service, with popular platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max leading the charge.

With the evolution of streaming consumption, United Communications has seen fiber internet play an essential role in entertaining the modern American household.

Streaming Dominance and the Need for Speed

Streaming services have rapidly become the preferred choice for entertainment. With Netflix alone boasting around 74 million U.S. subscribers, the demand for high-speed, reliable internet has never been greater. Fiber internet, with its superior speed and bandwidth, ensures that users can enjoy seamless streaming experiences, free from the frustrations of buffering and lag. Unlike traditional DSL or cable connections, fiber optics provide consistent performance, even during peak usage times, making it ideal for households with multiple devices and users.

Cord-Cutting is A Growing Movement

The trend of cord-cutting, where people cancel traditional cable or satellite TV subscriptions in favor of streaming services, is accelerating. By 2023, an estimated 27% of U.S. households had cut the cord, with the number continuing to rise each year. This shift underscores the growing reliance on internet-based services for TV consumption. As more households transition to streaming, robust internet infrastructure becomes critical. Fiber internet meets this demand by offering unparalleled speed and reliability, which are essential for streaming high-definition and 4K content without interruptions.

Television Beyond the TV: Smart Devices are Game Changers

Smart TVs (used by about 60% of streaming households) and streaming devices like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Chromecast (used by about 40% of streaming households) have become popular choices. In addition, most streaming services offer app-based platforms for mobile devices, allowing viewers to stream their favorite shows on phones, tablets, and laptops. All these devices rely on a stable and fast internet connection to deliver high-quality video content. Fiber internet also provides the necessary bandwidth to support multiple devices simultaneously, ensuring that every member of the household can stream their favorite shows and movies without any compromise in quality.

Streaming Has Changed TV Viewing Habits

Americans now spend over 3 hours a day watching TV, with streaming content accounting for over half of that time. Binge-watching has become a common practice, with 70% of viewers regularly engaging in marathon viewing sessions. This shift in viewing habits places significant demands on internet connections, as binge-watching requires uninterrupted, high-speed internet for extended periods. Fiber internet, with its low latency and high download speeds, is ideally suited to meet these demands, providing a smooth and enjoyable viewing experience for binge-watchers.

Unlock the Full Power of Streaming Services with Fiber Internet from United Communications

Fiber internet, with its superior speed, reliability, and capacity, is essential for meeting the demands of our modern television landscape. As streaming continues to dominate and viewing habits evolve, the role of fiber internet in providing a seamless and enjoyable TV experience will only become more critical. Unlock the full potential of your favorite streaming services with fiber internet powered by United Communications!

Get Connected with United Communications!

United Communications is a leading provider of internet and phone services to enterprise-class businesses and residential customers in Middle Tennessee. United has been nationally and regionally recognized, including a 2024 Gold Stevie® Award by The 22nd American Business Awards®, 2024 and 2023 Best Places To Work from the Nashville Business Journal, 2023 Top 100 Fiber-To-The-Home Leader, 2023 Torch Award from the BBB, and a Smart Rural Community Provider℠.

United operates more than 3,800 route miles of fiber covering portions of Bedford, Davidson, Franklin, Giles, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore, Rutherford, Williamson, and Wilson counties. United Communications is a service of Middle Tennessee Electric.

United offers fiber and high-speed internet to much of Middle Tennessee, but they are continuing to expand fiber-optic lines to reach rural and under-connected communities. Many areas are either under construction or slated for expansion. Search your address availability to find out when United Communications will come to your address.

Learn more about United Communications and get started with your multi-gig fiber connection today!

Have a question for United Communications? Fill out the form below:



Name



First Name



Last Name Email



[email protected] Phone



555-555-5555 Address To Check For Service Street



City

State/Province

Zip

Questions or Comments :



Please join our FREE Newsletter Email