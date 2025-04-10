Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Twitty & Lynn
Saturday, April 12, 6:30 pm
Mockingbird Theatre, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
The grandchildren of Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty comprise the duo of Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn, who go by Twitty and Lynn. They will perform at the Mockingbird Theatre in Franklin.
Find tickets here.
2Friends of Brentwood Library Book Sale
Friday-Sunday, April 11-13
Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
A wide selection of all book genres and media will be available to the public, including hundreds of popular best-sellers, literary classics, and aisles of children’s and young-
adult fiction and nonfiction. Nearly all areas of interest are represented: history, science, religion, gardening, sports, biography, and much more. Hardback books are only $3
while paperbacks are just $2 apiece.
For further information on the sale, donation process or becoming an FOBL member,
please contact the FOBL via its website at www.fobltn.org
3Franklin Flea Market
Saturday-Sunday, April 12-13, 9 am – 6 pm, 10 am – 4 pm
Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
4Record Store Day
Saturday, April 12
Local Record Stores
Record Store Day (RSD) is an annual event celebrating independent record stores, held on the third Saturday of April, featuring exclusive and limited-edition vinyl and CD releases available only at participating stores.
5Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival
Saturday, April 12, 9:30 am – 5 pm
Public Square Park, Union Street & 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
This family-friendly celebration of Japanese culture takes place every spring with various vendors, martial arts demonstrations, performances, activities for children, sumo suit wrestling, and more. Admission is free.
