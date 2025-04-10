Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Twitty & Lynn

photo from Mockingbird Theatre

Saturday, April 12, 6:30 pm
Mockingbird Theatre, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin

The grandchildren of Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty comprise the duo of Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn, who go by Twitty and Lynn. They will perform at the Mockingbird Theatre in Franklin.

Find tickets here. 

2Friends of Brentwood Library Book Sale

Brentwood Library Fall Book Sale

Friday-Sunday, April 11-13
Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

A wide selection of all book genres and media will be available to the public, including hundreds of popular best-sellers, literary classics, and aisles of children’s and young-
adult fiction and nonfiction. Nearly all areas of interest are represented: history, science, religion, gardening, sports, biography, and much more. Hardback books are only $3
while paperbacks are just $2 apiece.

For further information on the sale, donation process or becoming an FOBL member,
please contact the FOBL via its website at www.fobltn.org

3Franklin Flea Market

photo from Franklin Flea Market

Saturday-Sunday, April 12-13, 9 am – 6 pm, 10 am – 4 pm
Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin

Don’t miss the return of the Franklin Flea Market, April 12-13, 2025 to the Williamson County Ag Expo Park in Franklin.  Over 400 Indoor, Covered & Outdoor Booths full of Unique Treasures & Incredible Bargains, plus Food Trucks & more!

4Record Store Day

Record store Day
photo from Unsplash

Saturday, April 12
Local Record Stores

Record Store Day (RSD) is an annual event celebrating independent record stores, held on the third Saturday of April, featuring exclusive and limited-edition vinyl and CD releases available only at participating stores.

5Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival

credit-Canva

Saturday, April 12, 9:30 am – 5 pm
Public Square Park, Union Street & 3rd Avenue N, Nashville

This family-friendly celebration of Japanese culture takes place every spring with various vendors, martial arts demonstrations, performances, activities for children, sumo suit wrestling, and more. Admission is free.

