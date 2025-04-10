Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Friends of Brentwood Library Book Sale

Friday-Sunday, April 11-13

Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

A wide selection of all book genres and media will be available to the public, including hundreds of popular best-sellers, literary classics, and aisles of children’s and young-

adult fiction and nonfiction. Nearly all areas of interest are represented: history, science, religion, gardening, sports, biography, and much more. Hardback books are only $3

while paperbacks are just $2 apiece.

For further information on the sale, donation process or becoming an FOBL member,

please contact the FOBL via its website at www.fobltn.org