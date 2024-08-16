Hermès to Open in Nashville

A new luxury store will open in Nashville, but not where you would expect.

Yahoo Finance reports that Hermès signed a lease for a Nashville store. The 8,500-square-foot store will be located in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood. Nashville-based developer AJ Capital secured the lease in the May Hosiery Mills campus.

This will be Hermès’ first store in Tennessee and is expected to open in 2025. No further details of the store have been released at this time. Hermes is known for its popular Birkin and Kelly bags. Many celebrities have been photographed carrying them, and some can cost upwards of $300,000.

Nashville has a collection of other luxury brands currently residing at the Mall at Green Hills. Shoppers can find Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Yves Saint Laurent, Chanel, and Burberry.

