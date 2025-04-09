Father Ryan Swimmers Cap 2024-25 Season With All-American Honors

Father Ryan swimmers Lucy Trailov ’25 and Tyler Greenwalt ’25 have been named Academic All Americans by the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (NISCA).

To achieve this honor, students must have a 93.75 overall GPA after 7 semesters. Only 2% of the more than 345,000 high school swimmers in the United States achieve this honor. Candidates must be graduating seniors and have lettered in swimming during their senior year.

In addition to this recognition for these swimmers, Father Ryan’s Girls Swimming Team, coached by Shannon Philbin, finished 5th in the State, claiming one championship and setting five school records.

Sophomore Libby Helmer ’27 won the 200 Freestyle State Championship with a time of 1:49.31, setting a new school record. She also set a new school record in the 500 Freestyle.

Fellow sophomore Emilia Trailov ’27 set school records in the 100 Butterfly and the 100 Freestyle, and the 400 Freestyle Relay Team of Helmer, Lucy Trailov, Sadye Platek ’27, and Emilia Trailov) set a new school record of 3:29.65.

