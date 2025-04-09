Mock DUI Crash Demonstration Ahead of Prom Season

On the morning of April 2, Independence High School students witnessed a sobering and realistic demonstration of the consequences of impaired driving during a large-scale Mock DUI Crash event. Hosted by the school’s Criminal Justice program in coordination with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Williamson County Fire and EMS, and Vanderbilt Life Flight, the event was timed ahead of prom to emphasize the importance of making safe choices.

Held on the school’s practice soccer field, the demonstration simulated a two-vehicle crash caused by an impaired driver. Junior and Senior students looked on as emergency crews responded to the scene. Sheriff’s Office personnel conducted field sobriety tests and made an on-site arrest, while fire and EMS personnel extricated victims from the vehicles. Weather conditions allowed for Vanderbilt Life Flight to land a helicopter on-site and simulate the medical evacuation of a critically injured student.

“This event is about saving lives,” said Lt. Wilhelm, who led the DUI enforcement portion for the Sheriff’s Office. “We want these students to see what actually happens at a crash scene and understand that impaired driving has real, often devastating, consequences. The goal is to impress upon the students just how tragically one poor decision can end. Prom should be a night to remember for the right reasons.”

Following the demonstration, students gathered in the Independence Performing Arts Center (IPAC) for a Q&A session with first responders. They asked insightful questions about DUI laws, emergency response procedures, and the long-term impacts of impaired driving on everyone involved.

The Sheriff’s Office commends the Independence High School Criminal Justice program for organizing the event and thanks all partner agencies for their commitment to student safety.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email