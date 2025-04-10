New Downtown Franklin Pizza Joint Slice House Announces Grand Opening Details

Slice House by Tony Gemignani, a fast-casual pizza franchise, is proud to announce the April 19, 2025 opening of its new Franklin location, the first in the state and furthest east in the U.S., franchised and operated by Tyler Ichien. Located at 98 E Main Street in the city’s downtown, Slice House Franklin welcomes guests to experience award-winning pizza by the 13-time world champion in a fast-casual setting. Opening day events, which begin at 11 a.m., include a special appearance by Gemignani; book signings of Gemignani’s cookbooks The Pizza Bible and The Pursuit of Pizza: Recipes from the World Pizza Champions; a free Slice House baseball hat as well as the chance to enter a raffle to win free pizza for a year for the first 50 paying guests.

“The opening of Slice House Franklin marks a momentous milestone for our young pizza franchise as the furthest east location by over 1,650 miles,” said Founder Tony Gemignani. “It is with great pride that we get to introduce our artisan pizzas and crafted fast casual concept to the South and specifically, the state of Tennessee, which has such an iconic food culture. We are so grateful our dedicated brand partner, Tyler Ichien, a fellow Bay Area native, for bringing Slice House to life here and look forward to serving our pizzas to the Franklin community so soon.”

Slice House Franklin features an expansive menu of Gemignani’s famous New York, Sicilian, Grandma, and Detroit style pizzas available by the slice or whole pizza with gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options, as well as fresh pasta, wings, and salads. The drink menu includes craft beers and premium wines, in addition to non-alcoholic sodas and juices. Like other Slice House locations, Slice House Franklin will debut an exclusive specialty pizza flavor called The Lawdog, available by the slice only, which Gemignani developed in partnership with Ichien and is inspired by and named after his son. The Lawdog is a New York-style pizza topped with mozzarella, thin cut pepperoni, applewood smoked bacon, peppered maple bacon, Jack Daniel’s Maple Syrup, hot pepper oil, green onions, garlic oil, oregano, and romano.

The new pizza hub has indoor seating for 45 people and a private outdoor patio for 45 people. It offers takeout, online ordering, and delivery and will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

“Having come from the San Francisco Bay Area, the home of Slice House by Tony Gemignani, it is with great pride and excitement that we announce the April 19th opening of our Franklin location,” said Ichien. “I have been a longtime fan of Tony so am honored to soon serve his award-winning pizzas at the first Slice House location in Tennessee. We can’t wait to open our doors soon and celebrate with the community.”

Slice House Franklin is located at 98 E Main Street, a historic and charming building that was originally constructed as a service station in the 1800s, in downtown Franklin and along the Harpeth River. With its prime location at one end of Main Street and just blocks away from Franklin’s Public Square and City Hall, it is within walking distance from the many local businesses in the area, from clothing boutiques and bookstores like Posh Boutique and Landmark Booksellers to restaurants and bars such as Culamar Seafood Restaurant & Rooftop Bar and Puckett’s Restaurant. It is also surrounded by churches, hotels, and medical offices, with various schools and residences close by as well. Slice House Franklin will serve as a go-to dining option for local professionals, families, and students as well as the many visitors to the popular travel destination.

Slice House is a convenient way for diners to experience pizza and more by a world-champion, celebrity chef. Originally opened in San Francisco’s historic Italian neighborhood of North Beach in 2010, Slice House by Tony Gemignani has expanded to include 18 locations – Slice House Franklin will be its 19th.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email