Studio Tenn Announces Jersey Boys as Season Closer

Studio Tenn’s historic 15th season will come to a roaring conclusion with a can’t-miss production of the iconic “Jersey Boys.” Starring talent straight from Broadway, this Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical will run from May 1-18, 2025, at Turner Theater in The Factory at Franklin.

“Jersey Boys” follows the rags-to-riches true story of the legendary 1960s band Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons: Four blue-collar boys from New Jersey venture down the winding path of international stardom, with turbulent falls and a triumphant comeback. It’s a tale of friendship, loyalty and the pursuit of the American Dream against the backdrop of the band’s iconic discography.

“There is no better way to wrap a historic 15th-anniversary season than with the classic ‘Jersey Boys’ tunes that everyone knows and loves,” said Patrick Cassidy, Artistic Director for Studio Tenn. “Audiences will leave Turner Theater shouting, ‘Oh, What A Night!’ after witnessing outstanding performances from our exceptional cast.”

Studio Tenn continues its tradition of bringing Broadway-caliber talent to Franklin with a powerhouse cast for “Jersey Boys.” Returning to direct this production is Studio Tenn’s original Managing Director, Jake Speck, who starred in “Jersey Boys” on Broadway.

Leading the Four Seasons are actors who have lived these roles on Broadway and beyond. Russell Fischer, starring as Frankie Valli, spent six years in the Broadway company of “Jersey Boys.” Eric Gutman, playing Tommy DeVito, has performed in both the Broadway and National Tours of “Jersey Boys.” Jonathan Cable reprises his role as Nick Massi after starring in the Off-Broadway closing production and two years on the National Tour. Rounding out the quartet as Bob Gaudio is Studio Tenn veteran Ben Laxton, currently performing on Broadway in “The Book of Mormon.” Studio Tenn favorites Brian Charles Rooney and Mariah Parris complete the cast as songwriting genius Bob Crewe and Valli’s wife Mary Delgado.

The jukebox musical, written by Marshal Brickman and Rick Elice, features the band’s legendary Top-10 hits “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “December, 1963 (Oh What A Night).” Audience members can expect unforgettable tunes, dynamic performances and gripping storytelling that will leave them singing along and cheering for more.

This production is recommended for ages 17 and up. Tickets start as low as $40 and are available at studiotenn.org, the Turner Theater box office in The Factory or by calling (615) 541-8200. Discounted tickets are available for active military, veterans, students and educators who present their respective IDs at the Studio Tenn box office.

Studio Tenn will continue to bring Broadway-quality shows to Middle Tennessee in their upcoming season. The 2025-26 season will be officially announced in April, but those eager for the news sooner can attend Studio Tenn’s spectacular “One Night Only” gala at The Factory on April 5, where guests will receive a special sneak peek at the lineup. Visit the Studio Tenn website for ONO tickets, and follow Studio Tenn on Instagram to get all features, news and updates: @studiotenn.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email