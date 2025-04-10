Explore Artistic Wonders at Fairview’s Arts and Crafts Fair

The City of Fairview will host its Arts and Crafts Fair day at Bowie Nature Park (7211 Bowie Lake Rd Fairview, TN 37062) on Saturday, May 10th from 9 am-4 pm.

This will be a great day to sell and purchase items from local vendors. There will be vendors and multiple food trucks on site.

For more information on being a vendor, please contact Richard Ross with the City of Fairview at [email protected] or (615) 387-6140.

More information HERE.

