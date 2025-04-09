Middle School Theater Departments Prepare to Open Shows

Several WCS middle school theater departments are preparing to open their spring shows this week.

Brentwood Middle

Brentwood Middle’s performance of High School Musical Jr. opens this Thursday, April 10.

Though all of Brentwood Middle’s performances are sold out, a waitlist will begin at the box office 60 minutes before each show opens.

Tickets cost $12.10 for adults and $10.02 for students. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Brentwood Middle is located at 5324 Murray Lane in Brentwood.

Thursday, April 10 at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 11 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 at 7 p.m.

Hillsboro School

Travel to Arendelle with Hillsboro School’s production of Frozen Jr. starting April 10.

Follow Anna and Elsa as they learn about sisterhood and love while trying to bring summer back to the kingdom.

Tickets cost $8.98 and may be purchased online. The dates and times of the performances are listed below.

Thursday, April 10 at 6 p.m.

Friday, April 11 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 at 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 13 at 2 p.m.

Legacy Middle

Legacy Middle’s theater department will bring The Sound of Music to Henpeck Lane soon.

The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows the exuberant governess of the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp. Despite the music and joy brought to the household, they are soon faced with a moral dilemma and a decision they must make.

Tickets cost $12.10 and may be purchased online. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Legacy Middle is located at 2380 Henpeck Lane in Franklin.

Thursday, April 10 at 6 p.m.

Friday, April 11 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 at 6 p.m.

Spring Station Middle

Spring Station Middle is performing Frozen Jr. for its community April 10-13.

Anna, Kristoff and Olaf must work together to find Elsa and save Arendelle, but with Prince Hans around, the situation gets more complicated.

Tickets cost $12.10 and may be purchased online. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Spring Station Middle is located at 1000 Spring Station Middle in Spring Hill.

Thursday, April 10 at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 11 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 13 at 2 p.m.

Sunset Middle

Get ready to snap your fingers because Sunset Middle is opening its show, The Addams Family Musical Young @Part.

The Addams family is a little spooky and kooky, so what happens when Wednesday tries to tell them that she is in love with a young man they’ve never met?

Tickets may be purchased online and cost $12.10 for adults, $6.90 for students and $1.70 for children under five years old. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Sunset Middle is located at 200 Sunset Trail in Nolensville.

Thursday, April 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 13 at 2 p.m.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email