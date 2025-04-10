Friends of Brentwood Library Book Sale Returns

The Friends of the Brentwood Library (FOBL) will host its quarterly book sale at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library April 11-13.
A wide selection of all book genres and media will be available to the public, including
hundreds of popular best-sellers, literary classics, and a large array of children’s and
young-adult fiction and nonfiction. Every interest is represented: cooking, history,
health, science, religion, biography, business, and much more. Hardback books are
only $3 while most paperbacks are only $2 apiece.
In this spring’s sale, organizers report a larger than usual offering of cookbooks as well
as an extensive specialty collection on jazz and blues and a pristine collection of
Agatha Christie mysteries. Special signed copies by well-known authors Anne
Patchett, Michael Connelly, and Judy Blume are also available for sale.|
In addition to books, the FOBL sale features a wide array of popular adult and
children’s games, puzzles, DVDs, and music. Framed art will also be displayed and for
sale.
Public sale hours are Friday, April 11 from 9 am to 5:30 pm; Saturday, April 12 from 10
am to 5:30 pm; and Sunday, April 13 from 1 pm to 5:30 pm, when everything will be
half price. FOBL members can shop early on Thursday, April 10 from 2:00-5:30, with
signups for new memberships available at the door.
Proceeds from the donation-based sale provide ongoing support for library services
and community programs that are at the heart of FOBL’s mission. The Friends of the
Brentwood Library, a non-profit, 501(c)3 service-oriented group with over 500 members
dedicated to the advancement of the local community through its library.
The FOBL also maintains an Amazon site at www.amazon.com/shops/friendsbooksters
and a book sale shop on EBay at www.ebay.com/str/friendsofbrentwoodlibrary, both of
which offer sales throughout the year.
For further information on the sale, donation process or becoming an FOBL member,
please contact the FOBL via its website at www.fobltn.org.
