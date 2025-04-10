Friends of Brentwood Library Book Sale Returns

The Friends of the Brentwood Library (FOBL) will host its quarterly book sale at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library April 11-13.

A wide selection of all book genres and media will be available to the public, including

hundreds of popular best-sellers, literary classics, and a large array of children’s and

young-adult fiction and nonfiction. Every interest is represented: cooking, history,

health, science, religion, biography, business, and much more. Hardback books are

only $3 while most paperbacks are only $2 apiece.

In this spring’s sale, organizers report a larger than usual offering of cookbooks as well

as an extensive specialty collection on jazz and blues and a pristine collection of

Agatha Christie mysteries. Special signed copies by well-known authors Anne

Patchett, Michael Connelly, and Judy Blume are also available for sale.|

In addition to books, the FOBL sale features a wide array of popular adult and

children’s games, puzzles, DVDs, and music. Framed art will also be displayed and for

sale.

Public sale hours are Friday, April 11 from 9 am to 5:30 pm; Saturday, April 12 from 10

am to 5:30 pm; and Sunday, April 13 from 1 pm to 5:30 pm, when everything will be

half price. FOBL members can shop early on Thursday, April 10 from 2:00-5:30, with

signups for new memberships available at the door.

Proceeds from the donation-based sale provide ongoing support for library services

and community programs that are at the heart of FOBL’s mission. The Friends of the

Brentwood Library, a non-profit, 501(c)3 service-oriented group with over 500 members

dedicated to the advancement of the local community through its library.

The FOBL also maintains an Amazon site at www.amazon.com/shops/friendsbooksters

and a book sale shop on EBay at www.ebay.com/str/friendsofbrentwoodlibrary, both of

which offer sales throughout the year.

For further information on the sale, donation process or becoming an FOBL member,

please contact the FOBL via its website at www.fobltn.org.

