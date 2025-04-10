2025 Emerging Careers Summer Camp Registration Open

Rising seventh and eighth grade girls, you are invited to join the Emerging Careers Summer Camp May 27-30.

From 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day, campers will learn about non-traditional career options for women. They will explore careers in hospitality and tourism, digital marketing, sports medicine and more.

To register, please complete the online form . The cost per person is $60, made possible by a donation from ATMOS Energy. The camp will take place at the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC) located at 104 Claude Yates Drive in Franklin.

Contact WCS Assistant Director of College, Career and Technical Education Kris Schneider for more information. Take a look at the video below to see highlights from a previous year’s camp.

Source: WCS

