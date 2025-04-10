Don’t Miss Out on the Mother’s Day Hootenanny with Farmer Jason

Enjoy a family-friendly Mother’s Day Hootenanny on Saturday, May 10th, 2025 from 10 am – 12:30 pm, with music from 11 am – 12 pm at Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary (545 Beech Creek Road South Brentwood, TN 37027).

It stars award-winning Americana songwriter and musician Farmer Jason. (Also known as Jason Ringenberg of Jason and the Scorchers.) For over 20 years, Farmer Jason has been delighting audiences with songs about farm life, nature and animals. His fun and engaging performances include sing-alongs, dancing and lessons about ecology and nature geared towards children 2 – 8 years old.

Arrive early to visit our owls and enjoy hands-on kids’ activities. Music starts at 11 am.

