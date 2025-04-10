Register Now for Nolensville High’s Annual Summer Art Camp

Michael Carpenter
Register Now for Nolensville High's Annual Summer Art Camp
Rising first through twelfth graders are invited to register for Nolensville High’s annual Summer Art Camp in June.

On June 16-20 and June 23-27, students may participate in a morning session, an afternoon session or both. The morning session, which runs from 9-11:30 a.m., will focus on painting, drawing and other 2D art. The afternoon session, which runs from 12:30-3 p.m., will focus on clay, jewelry making and other 3D mediums.

The cost is $145 per week, per session or $275 per week for both sessions. All materials and a camp t-shirt are included.

Families may register their students online. Nolensville High is located at 1600 Summerlyn Drive in Nolensville.

Source: WCS
