Register Now for Nolensville High’s Annual Summer Art Camp

Rising first through twelfth graders are invited to register for Nolensville High’s annual Summer Art Camp in June.

On June 16-20 and June 23-27, students may participate in a morning session, an afternoon session or both. The morning session, which runs from 9-11:30 a.m., will focus on painting, drawing and other 2D art. The afternoon session, which runs from 12:30-3 p.m., will focus on clay, jewelry making and other 3D mediums.

The cost is $145 per week, per session or $275 per week for both sessions. All materials and a camp t-shirt are included.

Families may register their students online. Nolensville High is located at 1600 Summerlyn Drive in Nolensville.

Source: WCS

