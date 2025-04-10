Franklin Police Department Welcomes New Officer

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree for the Franklin Police Department’s newest hire.

Officer Frank Scalise was sworn in by Police Chief Deb Faulkner during a ceremony at police headquarters Wednesday afternoon. His friends and family were in attendance, along with many members of the Franklin Police Department.

Scalise is originally from New York’s Long Island, but moved to Hendersonville in 2008. Scalise’s father was a police officer in Hendersonville for 15 years. His younger brother is also training to become a police officer. Scalise is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

