



Gerald G. Schmidt, age 80 of Spring Hill, TN passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Franklin, TN. Gerry was born in Buffalo, NY on February 27, 1940. He worked as an Industrial Engineer for General Motors for 41 years, and moved his family to Spring Hill, TN in 1989 to take a job with Saturn Corporation. He was a member of several Classic Antique Car Clubs and collector of Classic Automobiles. He was also a big fan of 1950s rock’n roll and country music, and enjoyed gardening, especially roses.

Gerry is preceded in death by his parents, Gustave Schmidt and Helen J. Zaber Schmidt, and wife of 43 years to Anne Carol Viola Schmidt.

Gerry is survived by his wife, Donna Marie Scott Schmidt, Spring Hill, TN; sons, Gerald M. “Gerry” Schmidt, Brentwood, TN & Jonathan F. Schmidt, Spring Hill, TN; daughter, Christine Schmidt (Jonathan) Crowe, Nevada City, CA; stepsons, Gary (Jenifer) Scott, Murfreesboro, TN and Kevin (Linda) Scott, Atlanta, GA and stepdaughter, Tamara “Tammy” Amendola, Palm Desert, CA; nine grandchildren and his beloved dog Jasper.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Friday, June 12, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Entombment will be in the Magnolia Mausoleum in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Gerry Jr. Schmidt, Jon Schmidt, Gary Scott, Kevin Scott, Chris Woodside and Ethan Schmidt.

Donations in memory of Gerry Schmidt may be made to BrightStone.org/donate/give-now 615-790-4888. Plant a rose in remembrance of Gerry’s legacy and to honor his lifelong love of roses.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com



