



For the past several months, Cracker Barrel has been testing beer, wine and mimosas in several of its Florida locations. Due to positive feedback from patrons, Cracker Barrel has decided to expand testing into Tennessee and Kentucky.

Two local Cracker Barrel locations have applied for a beer permit and been approved.

This week, Cracker Barrel at 4210 Franklin Commons Ct in Franklin and 1735 Mallory Lane in Brentwood were both approved for beer permits.

In a webcast with investors, Cracker Barrel said they began testing beer, wine and mimosas in specific Florida restaurants pre-pandemic and were pleased with the results. As of now, the alcoholic drink menu is a “limited menu” featuring well-known brands.



