



Wilma Taylor Smith, age 86 of Franklin, TN transitioned to Heaven on Monday, June 08, 2020.

She was born November 6, 1933 in Christiana, TN. She moved to Chattanooga, TN in 1952 and graduated from Central High School. She was an executive secretary and court reporter before retiring. Wilma met the love of her life, Robert Clifford Smith in 1954 at Ridgedale Church of Christ. They have been married 66 years.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and six sisters and several nieces and nephews.

Survivors include her loving husband, Robert Clifford Smith; daughter, Daphne Smith; son, Marty Smith (Ann); brother, Edgar Taylor; grandsons, Zac Ellis (Faith), Sam Ellis (Liz West); granddaughter, Abby Smith (Clay Baltimore); great-grandsons, Bennett Ellis, John Akers Ellis & Maverick Smith; great-granddaughter, Hampton Smith and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home, Chattanooga, TN

A graveside service will follow in Chattanooga National Veterans Cemetery at 2:00PM.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to World Christian Broadcasting in loving memory of Wilma Taylor Smith.



