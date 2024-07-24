OBITUARY: Gary Douglas Harvey

Gary Douglas Harvey, age 76, passed away suddenly, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Huntington County, Indiana.

Gary was born in Flint on July 9, 1948, the son of Douglas Leroy and Rosmary (Timmons) Harvey.

He graduated from Grand Blanc High School in 1966, attended Michigan Tech, and graduated from GMI (later known as Kettering University). He worked at General Motors, Flint Engine, and later moved to Tennessee in 1988, where he worked for Saturn/GM Spring Hill until his retirement in 2007.

He was an honorary member of Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and spent time riding with his friends, Cliff, Wayne “Beebes” and Odie. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, loved his pugs, was an avid Michigan Wolverines football fan, and loved to travel with his wife, Ann, visiting eleven countries over their time together.

Surviving are wife, Ann; mother, Rosmary Harvey; son, Brian Richard of Burton; daughter, Charlotte (Scott) Hildebrand of Swartz Creek; stepson, Ryan Humrichouse of Olathe, KS; brother, Gregg (Lynn) Harvey; sister, Pamela Harvey; grandchildren, Brianna (Charles) Tornow, Adam (Kapriana) Harvey, Delaney, Presley, and Drew Hildebrand, Zachary and Alexa Humrichouse; and several great-grandchildren; nephews; and close friends, as well as family members of Dee (deceased wife) and Ava, a very special pen pal.

He was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Leroy Harvey and grandparents.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Columbia, Tennessee, on Thursday, July 25, 2024, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

A memorial service was held on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Swartz Funeral Home in Flint, Michigan. His ashes were laid to rest in Sunrise Hills Cemetery in Flint, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.

