OBITUARY: Naomi Berri (Partin) Derryberry

Naomi Berri (Partin) Derryberry, aged 75, passed away on July 21, 2024 at her home in Spring Hill.

Naomi was born in Nashville on April 3, 1949, to Lt. Col William Neal Partin and Nonie Mae Davidson, both of whom preceded her in death.

Naomi and her six life-long friends attended John Overton High School in Crieve Hall. After graduation, she worked at Castner-Knott’s department store for several years. She then spent over 40 years assisting young people with their education, working for the state of Tennessee as Director of Grants and Scholarship Programs.

When Naomi moved to Spring Hill in 1972, she felt very welcomed and found many ways, big and small, to get involved in her community. She served as a city alderman in the late 1980s during a time of great transition. But perhaps dearest to her heart was her volunteer work at the Spring Hill Public Library, on and off throughout its nearly 50-year history.

Most recently she served as the president of the Friends of the Library. Never hesitant to express her opinion or make a long story longer, Naomi was instrumental in planning for the Homecoming ’86 celebrations, compiling both editions of a book of memories entitled Spring Hill: Everybody Has a Story, filming the oral history project entitled Spring Hill Speaks, as well as writing a pictorial history of her beloved town. She also served on the board of Rippavilla, Inc.

She was honored on May 4, 2024 by the Spring Hill Historic Commission with the Spring Hill Heart for History award, which is now known as the Naomi B. Derryberry Heart for History award. She gave her whole heart to every endeavor she pursued.

Surviving Naomi are her son, Blair (Sarah) Derryberry of Spring Hill; her grandchildren, Dakota, Regan and Cooper Derryberry; her siblings, Nancy Partin (Bill) Rosdeutscher of Nashville and Norman Winfield (Debbie) Partin of Nashville; her nephew and niece, Amanda (Charley) Ray of Nashville and grandniece and nephew Maryn and Pearson Ray; and many, many loving friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Naomi B. Derryberry can be made to the Friends of the Spring Hill Public Library.

Service Schedule:

Visitation:

Friday, July 26, 2024

4:00 – 7:00 pm (Central time)

Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services

5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174

Visitation:

Saturday, July 27, 2024

10:00 – 11:00 am (Central time)

Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services

5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174

Funeral Service:

Saturday, July 27, 2024

Starts at 11:00 am (Central time)

Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services

5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174

Burial:

Saturday, July 27, 2024

Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services

5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174

