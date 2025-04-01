OBITUARY: Henry Rodes Hart Sr.

Henry Rodes Hart, Sr., a renowned businessman and pillar of the Nashville community for over sixty years, passed away peacefully at his home on March 31st, 2025. With great intellect, passion, curiosity and a lifelong love of learning, Rodes was a sensitive and caring man to those he respected, relied upon and loved.

He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years, Patricia Ingram Hart; his parents, Mrs. Patti Rodes Hart and Dr. John T. Hart, Sr. of Columbia, TN; his cousin, Sally Lee and her husband, John Lee of Brentwood, TN and his brother, Dr. John Hart of Toronto.

Born March 19, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois, to Patti Rodes and John Thomas Hart, Rodes and his family later moved to Columbia, Tennessee. The family remained there as Rodes attended Columbia Military Academy, Phillips Exeter Academy and Vanderbilt University, where, among other accomplishments, he held the pole-vaulting record for twelve years.

In 1956, after serving four years in the United States Marines, he went to work for Franklin Builders Supply Company (later Franklin Industries) in Nashville, under the mentorship of his uncle, Alan Battle Rodes. Over the next fifty-one years, through acquisition and generic growth, Rodes grew Franklin into the largest supplier of industrial and agricultural minerals in the country.

Although his career was paramount to him, Rodes faithfully served our community; no entities were more important to him than Vanderbilt University and Vanderbilt Medical Center. He was a member of the Vanderbilt Board of Trust for over thirty years. With his wife, Patricia, he endowed eleven Chairs for the Medical Center and underwrote two scholarships for Peabody, a college very dear to his heart.

In 2018, Rodes was the recipient of the Vanderbilt University Distinguished Alumnus Award, the highest honor bestowed upon a member of the university’s alumni community. With a keen and insatiable appetite for learning, Rodes continued his love of education, opera, horseback riding, poetry, fitness, literature, history and travel for his entire life.

He was a member of the Murphy Oil Board of Trust in Arkansas, a founder of the Nashville Symphony and a loyal, longtime supporter of the Nashville Zoo. Rodes had a true love of adventure and traveled the globe, oftentimes to distant, arduous locations in search of challenge and community with the world. He adored classical music and played the piano faithfully his entire life.

Rodes cherished his beloved family. He is survived by his son, Henry Rodes Hart, Jr. and his wife, Page; his son, Kevin Ingram Hart and his wife, Polly Dix; his daughter, Patti Rodes Hart Smallwood and her husband, Brian; his grandchildren, Christina, Tommy, Caroline, Callie, Connor, Kendall, Duncan, Battle, Ethan and Griffin. Rodes was blessed with eleven great grandchildren and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank his many doctors, nurses and caregivers, Vanderbilt Hospital, Avenues Home Care and Alive Hospice of Nashville. In his memory, please be generous, life-long learners and kind to those you love.

The burial will be a private, family gathering. To leave a condolence, or share a memory of Rodes, please visit the Tribute Wall. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Henry, please visit our Tree Store.