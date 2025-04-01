OBITUARY: Betty Jo Swift

Betty Jo Clark Swift, 89, of Nashville, TN, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 28, 2025. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Betty Jo will be remembered for her resilience, sharp sense of humor, and feisty spirit. She was devoted to her family and friends, a constant source of generosity and loyalty.

Above all, “Mimi” was cherished by her six grandsons and remembered for her childlike playfulness, making every occasion special for them, whether it was a Star Wars marathon, the elf candy in the Newell post, or simply driving through a creek in the road.

Born in Sweetwater, TN, the daughter of Edith Pardue Clark and Charles Barton Clark, Betty Jo grew up in Knoxville. She later graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Business Administration.

Betty Jo embarked on a twenty-five-year successful real estate career in Nashville with the Shirley Zeitlin agency in 1979 following the death of her husband, Clyde Edwin Swift. There, she forged many enduring relationships.

While her children were at Brentwood Academy, she was highly involved as a parent volunteer. During that time, she became part of a group of ladies known as the “Needlepoint Group,” who gathered every Thursday for fellowship and a “bit of sewing.” She continued meeting with these precious ladies every Thursday for over fifty years.

Betty Jo is predeceased in death by her husband of twenty-two years, Clyde Edwin “Bud” Swift; her parents, Edith Pardue Clark and Charles Barton Clark; her sister and brother, Kathleen Oakes (Lester) and Charles Barton Clark Jr; her three sons, Edwin Kelley Swift, Charles Daniel Swift and Clark Alex Ander Swift.

Left to honor her memory are her daughters, Gwendolyn Swift Mottice (John) and Joellyn Swift Helman (Eric), along with daughter-in-law, Anne Newell Swift; her grandsons, Alex Helman (Mary), Jake Helman (Renna), Edwin Taylor Swift, John Gideon Mottice (Marcy), Clark Helman (Melissa) and David Mottice; her great-grandchildren, George and Lucille Helman, Charlotte Helman, and Jovie Mae Mottice. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, who will fondly recall her generosity and warmth.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff at Brookdale Belle Meade for their tender and compassionate care of Betty Jo over these last three years.

Funeral services will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3900 West End Avenue, Nashville, TN, on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Visitation for family and friends will occur in the church parlor at 2:30 pm, followed by a memorial service at 3:15 pm in the sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate any memorial donations to be made in honor of Betty Jo Swift to Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, TN, directed to the “Clyde E. Swift Memorial Fund.”