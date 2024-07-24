OBITUARY: Mary Lois Tate Martin

Mary Lois Tate Martin, age 74 of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 19, 2024.
Preceded in death by husband, Edward “Ed” Martin.
Survived by daughter, Mechelle (Jimmy) Murphy; son, Keith (Zannie) Martis; and grandchildren, Dawson Murphy, Chloe Murphy, Katie Martin and Zack Martin.
Memorial services will be conducted by Pastor Jeremy Squires and Rev. Jimmy Hendricks on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. (visitation 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.) at Nolensville First United Methodist Church, 7316 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com
For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/
Please join our FREE Newsletter