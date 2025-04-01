OBITUARY: Van Tucker

Vaniese Ann Tucker – March 1, 1958 – March 28, 2025

Van Tucker, born to the late Melvin C. Tucker Jr. and Joyce Smith Tucker in Franklin, TN on March 1, 1958, rejoined her beloved parents on March 28, 2025.

It is difficult to articulate a life well lived and loved within the confines of an obituary, and anyone who knows Van knows she does not care to be confined, but we will try. Van was a revolutionary banking executive on Music Row, CEO, master gardener, gourmet chef, champion of the arts, and so much more. She was a devoted wife, caring mother, and beloved Birdie to her five grandchildren. She loved fancy cheese, a fine scotch, playing tennis, and walking the dogs at the Williamson County Animal Center. She believed 5 to be the perfect number, and could give you an extensive disquisition as to why. She was brilliant, insightful, and forever curious.

She always told us that if you are the smartest person in the room, you are in the wrong room. Van was a force of nature right to the end and she will be missed beyond measure.

Van was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Darryl Tucker, and her dear fur babies Jane, Molley, Pootie Butt, and Lucky-all of whom we know were waiting to greet her with open arms and wagging tails.

Van is survived by her darling person, soft place to fall, and husband of 17 years, Monty Holmes; her beautiful sons Casey Spicer and Eamonn (Ami) Spicer; her perfect grandchildren Annalen Spicer, Oakley Spicer, Ripley Spicer, Alyse Spicer, Charlotte Gibson; her bonus children Whitney (Andy) Gibson and Braden (Michelle Gay) Holmes; her furry loves Mr. B and Beck; her best friend and rock Janet (Gary) Greene; her brother Melvin C. (Theresa) Tucker III; her precious nieces Cate Tucker and Vivienne Tucker; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Williamson Medical Center for their tireless devotion to Van’s care and comfort over the last month and all of her cherished friends who have seen to Monty’s care and comfort during this time as well. The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Williamson County Animal Center or adopting a furry friend for life.

A celebration of Van’s remarkable life will be held at a later date.

