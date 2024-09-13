OBITUARY: Elaine Cole Burke

Elaine Cole Burke, 84, passed away on September 5, 2024. She was born on April 10, 1940, in Giles County, TN.

She was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Elaine is survived by her husband, Paul Burke; her daughters, Rebecca (Brad) Schepisi and Deanna Burke; her grandchildren, Ashley, Shelby, Julian, Daniele, and Tiffany; her great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Jack, Gracelyn, and Kinsley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Cole and Aulene Couch Cole; her siblings, Margaret-Will Delvin and Marcus Cole; and her grandson, Marcus Dean Lynn Brown.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, from 3:00 – 7:00 PM and on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, WALLER CHAPEL, 7281 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN, 615-776-7009.