OBITUARY: Andy Norman Derryberry

Andy Norman Derryberry, age 76, a retired General Motors employee and over the road truck driver, passed away at his home on July 25, 2024.

He was born in Columbia, Tennessee on June 25, 1948, to the late AD Derryberry and Louise Goad Chaffin.

Andy graduated from Columbia Central High School with the Class of 1966. After high school, he moved to Michigan and went to work for Pontiac Motor Division.

In 1968, he joined the United States Army and served in Vietnam. Upon his discharge from the service in 1972, he resumed his employment with General Motors.

Andy was a lifelong motorcycle enthusiast, making the trip to Sturgis with a group of friends in 2005. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, and NASCAR.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty and a sister, Sharon Tyler.

Andy is survived by a son, Bryan, two granddaughters, Kayla Marie Derryberry, Katelyn Rose, and great grandson, Brandon.

He is also survived by a brother, Steve (Tammy) Derryberry of Lewisburg, three sisters, Norma (Tommy) Cook, Denise Blocker, and Angela Cothran all of Columbia.

A celebration of life will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on September 13th with Military Honors at 6:30 PM. The family will visit with friends beginning at 4:00 PM until the time of the military honors.