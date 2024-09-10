OBITUARY: Donald Louis Huebschman

Donald Louis Huebschman of Franklin, TN passed away on August 31, 2024.

He is survived by two sisters Ruth Huebschman Braden and Joanna Huebschman Morris and one brother, Michael Huebschman.

He was married to his deceased wife, Christine Wilma for 40 plus years. He was a military veteran and served in Vietnam. He received several military awards, including the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm for distinguishing himself in battle and his unit also received the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation during his deployment in Vietnam.

After the military, he worked for the University of Tennessee Space Institute doing research in Magneto Hydro Dynamics.

He will be buried in a VA cemetery.

