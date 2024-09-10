Essential Pool Maintenance to Prepare Your Pool for Fall

As the vibrant days of summer fade into the crispness of fall, you’ll find yourself shifting your focus from pool parties to pool maintenance. Properly caring for your pool during the fall ensures it remains in great condition through the winter months and makes reopening in the spring much easier.

Here are some essential tips for maintaining your pool as the seasons change from top area pool builder Peek Pools and Spas:

1. Skimming and Cleaning

Fall brings an abundance of leaves, twigs, and debris that can easily find their way into your pool. Regularly skimming the surface of your pool is crucial to prevent these items from sinking and causing stains or clogging your filtration system. Don’t forget to clean out your pool’s skimmer baskets and vacuum the pool floor to remove any debris that has settled.

2. Adjusting Water Levels

As temperatures drop, your pool’s water levels may fluctuate. Maintaining the correct water level is important to ensure the proper functioning of your skimmers and pool pump. After heavy rain, drain any excess water, and if water levels drop too low due to evaporation, add more water to reach the appropriate level.

3. Balancing Pool Chemicals

With fewer swimmers in the pool during fall, it’s easy to overlook chemical maintenance. However, keeping your pool’s pH, alkalinity, and calcium hardness levels balanced is just as important in the fall as in the summer. Regularly test the water and adjust the chemicals to prevent algae growth, corrosion, and staining.

4. Shocking the Pool

Shocking your pool in the fall is a good practice to eliminate any lingering bacteria or contaminants that might have accumulated over the summer. This step is crucial before closing your pool for the winter. Follow up with a thorough filtration cycle to properly distribute all the chemicals.

5. Cleaning the Filter

Your pool’s filter works hard all summer long, and by the time fall arrives, it’s likely full of dirt, oils, and other debris. Thoroughly cleaning your pool’s filter—whether it’s a sand, cartridge, or DE filter—will help it function efficiently and extend its lifespan. If your filter needs replacing, fall is a great time to do it.

6. Covering the Pool

As the weather becomes cooler and you use your pool less frequently, consider investing in a high-quality pool cover. A cover prevents debris from entering the pool and reduces water evaporation and chemical consumption. If you plan to close your pool for the season, a winter cover provides added protection from the elements.

7. Maintaining the Pool Equipment

Inspect your pool equipment, including pumps, heaters, and chlorinators, for any signs of wear or damage. Ensure that everything is in good working order before the winter arrives. Fall is also a good time to lubricate any moving parts and replace worn-out components to avoid equipment failure when reopening your pool in the spring.

8. Preparing for Closing

Since winter temperatures in Middle Tennessee drop below freezing, closing your pool properly is essential. Begin by thoroughly cleaning the pool, balancing the water chemistry, and lowering the water level. Drain all pool equipment and lines to prevent freezing and add winterizing chemicals to the water. Finally, cover your pool securely with a winter cover to protect it from the harsh winter conditions.

Transform Your Pool into a Backyard Oasis with Peek Pools and Spas – Plan for Next Year’s Pool Season Today!

If you’ve considered adding to your luxury pool design to extend your outdoor living space, Peek Pools and Spas is the perfect partner to bring your dream to life. Each outdoor living space is custom-designed exclusively for our clients. This is the perfect time to begin planning for next year’s pool season!

Contact Peek Pools and Spas to get started designing a beautiful extension of your outdoor living space and luxury pool today. Call us at 615-866-8800 or connect with us online. Your backyard oasis awaits!

Have a question for Peek Pools? Fill out the form below:

<br />



Please join our FREE Newsletter Email