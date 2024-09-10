OBITUARY: David Michael Saylor

David Michael Saylor, age 70, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

Mike was born on July 13, 1954, in Pontiac, Michigan, to the late Earnest Saylor and the late Juanita Miracle Saylor, with his roots in Pineville, Kentucky.

He worked for many years at General Motors in Pontiac, Michigan, before moving with his family to Tennessee, where they built a happy life for 31 years. Mike had a passion for working on cars, especially classic ones, and found his greatest joy in his family. A devout Christian, he was known for the love and kindness he extended to everyone he met. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Pansy K. Proffitt Saylor; daughter, Tammy (John) Haggadone of Michigan; brothers, Jim (Chris) Saylor of Tennessee, and Tim Saylor of Michigan; sister, Diana Hall of Michigan; twin granddaughters, Katie (Patrick) McCauley and Kristie Haggadone; great-grandchildren, Joseph, Joshua, and John McCauley; nieces and nephews, Randy Saylor, Alex Saylor, Adam (Tabby) Saylor and their mother, Gayle Saylor, Ally Riopelle, Lisa Lemos and her mother, Joyce Saylor, Ryan Dishman, Shelby Hall, Rebecca (Michael) Edde; great-nieces and nephews, Lydia Cadenhead, Lauren Edde, Jonathan Edde, and Kayleigh Edde; along with many dear cousins and a special neighbor and friend, Brenda Collins.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Saylor; granddaughter, Brooke Haggadone; and brother-in-law, Roger Hall.

