OBITUARY: Donald Charles McCall Sr.

Donald Charles McCall, Sr., age 80, and a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away Friday, January 17, 2025, at his residence.

Donald was born on September 21, 1944, in Birmingham, Alabama, and was the son of the late Joe Dawkins, Sr., and the late Vivian McCall.

Donald lived an extraordinary life filled with accomplishments and dedication. A former NFL player, he played for four seasons with the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers. After retiring from professional football, Donald began a career with the Los Angeles Police Department. He later transitioned to the transportation department, where he served as a respected supervisor. Above all, Donald loved his family and friends.

Donald is survived by his wife, Shirley McCall, son, Donald McCall, Jr., special nephews, Tatum Johnson and Julian Johnson, and a host of family and friends.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.

