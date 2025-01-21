Health Scores: Williamson County for January 21, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 14-21, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Business NameScoreAddressInspection TypeDate
Life Time Athletic- Kid's AcademyApproval5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Child Care Facilities - Routine01/17/2025
Homewood Suites Hotel Pool945107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine01/17/2025
Residence Inn Marriott Pool1002009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Follow-Up01/17/2025
Franklin Child Care Food984055 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up01/17/2025
Soulshine Pizza Bar994021 Hughes Crossing Suite 101 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine01/17/2025
Clovercroft Elementary - Cafeteria1009336 Clovercroft Rd. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine01/17/2025
Honest Coffee Roasters, LLC844000 Hughes Crossing #120 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine01/17/2025
Lolly Gourmet Pops LLC1001111 Battlewood St Franklin, TN 37069Food Service - Routine01/17/2025
Subway96330 Franklin Rd Suite 900D Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up01/17/2025
Nail Lounge & Spa Bar97400 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service - Routine01/17/2025
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams1004021 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine01/17/2025
Smoothie King #65796330 Franklin Road Suite 102 A Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine01/17/2025
Whit's Frozen Custard1004020 Hughes Crossing Ste 100 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine01/17/2025
Duck Donuts100101 Creekside Crossing,Ste 1000 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine01/17/2025
Marco's Pizza1007180 Nolensville Rd., STE-1H Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service - Routine01/17/2025
Crumbl Cookies-Brentwood100330 Franklin Road Ste 140A Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up01/17/2025
Grassland Sonic #4515991103 Battlewood St. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine01/17/2025
Soulshine Pizza984021 Hughes Crossing Suite 101 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up01/17/2025
The Cheesecake Factory981800 Gallery Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up01/17/2025
McAlister's Deli1003015 Belshire Village Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Follow-Up01/16/2025
Golden Yeti Art Collective100202 5th Ave. N. Suite C Franklin, TN 37064Tattoo Studios - Routine01/16/2025
Ground100330 Mayfield Drive Suite D4 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up01/16/2025
Compass @ BRN Mars Petcare Kitchen1002013 Ovation Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine01/16/2025
Ichiddo Ramen971709 Galleria Blvd, Ste 1035 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up01/16/2025
Schlotzsky's Deli1001708 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine01/16/2025
Compass @ BRN Mars Petcare Coffee Shop1002013 Ovation Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine01/16/2025
Jersey Mike's Subs1005018 Spedale Ct. Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Follow-Up01/16/2025
McDonald's Of Spring Hill #2994908 Columbia Highway Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Routine01/16/2025
Dover Deli100117 Seaboard Ln, STE 105 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine01/16/2025
Paxton Main Pool962007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/16/2025
Cadence Cool Springs Pool100200 Resource Parkway Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/16/2025
Paxton Plunge Pool962007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/16/2025
Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/16/2025
Life Time - Men's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/16/2025
Life Time - Indoor Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/16/2025
Life Time - Outdoor Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/16/2025
Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/16/2025
Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/16/2025
Life Time - Women's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/16/2025
Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool100200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/15/2025
Embassy Suites Hotel Pool96820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/15/2025
Franklin FUMC PreschoolApproval120 Aldersgate Way Franklin, TN 37069Child Care Facilities - Routine01/15/2025
Dunkin' Donuts Baskin-Robbins979100-A Carothers Pkwy ste 101 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine01/15/2025
Homewood Suites Pool1002225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/15/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Pool969150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/15/2025
The Academy Of Maryland Farm Food Service99201 Westwood Place. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine01/15/2025
Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa100200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/15/2025
The Academy Of Maryland FarmApproval201 Westwood Place. Brentwood, TN 37027Child Care Facilities - Routine01/15/2025
Crown Cigars and Ales951800 Carothers Parkway #1 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine01/15/2025
Jim N Nick's Bar-B-Q983068 Mallory Ln. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine01/15/2025
High Brow Brew98188 Front St., Sutie 102 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine01/14/2025
Nashville Pizza Company982176 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37069Food Service - Routine01/14/2025
Namaste Indian Restaurant939040 Carothers Pkwy STE-B111 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up01/14/2025
Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/14/2025
Oscar's Taco Shop94188 Front St, Suite 114 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine01/14/2025
Namaste Indian Restaurant Bar989040 Carothers Parkway, Franklin, TN, USA STE-B111 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up01/14/2025
Drury Plaza Hotel Pool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/14/2025
Southern Sitters Drop-INApproval401 Cheltenham Ave Franklin, TN 37064Child Care Facilities - Routine01/14/2025
Jamba Juice1001844 W McEwen Dr Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine01/14/2025
Candlewood Suites1001305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/14/2025
Dunkin Donuts981441 New Hwy 96 Suite 1 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up01/14/2025
Domino's #6318873012 Longford Drive Suite 11, Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Routine01/15/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here