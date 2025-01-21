Health Scores: Williamson County for January 21, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 14-21, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Business Name
|Score
|Address
|Inspection Type
|Date
|Life Time Athletic- Kid's Academy
|Approval
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|01/17/2025
|Homewood Suites Hotel Pool
|94
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/17/2025
|Residence Inn Marriott Pool
|100
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|01/17/2025
|Franklin Child Care Food
|98
|4055 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/17/2025
|Soulshine Pizza Bar
|99
|4021 Hughes Crossing Suite 101 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/17/2025
|Clovercroft Elementary - Cafeteria
|100
|9336 Clovercroft Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|01/17/2025
|Honest Coffee Roasters, LLC
|84
|4000 Hughes Crossing #120 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/17/2025
|Lolly Gourmet Pops LLC
|100
|1111 Battlewood St Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service - Routine
|01/17/2025
|Subway
|96
|330 Franklin Rd Suite 900D Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/17/2025
|Nail Lounge & Spa Bar
|97
|400 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|01/17/2025
|Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
|100
|4021 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|01/17/2025
|Smoothie King #657
|96
|330 Franklin Road Suite 102 A Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|01/17/2025
|Whit's Frozen Custard
|100
|4020 Hughes Crossing Ste 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/17/2025
|Duck Donuts
|100
|101 Creekside Crossing,Ste 1000 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|01/17/2025
|Marco's Pizza
|100
|7180 Nolensville Rd., STE-1H Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|01/17/2025
|Crumbl Cookies-Brentwood
|100
|330 Franklin Road Ste 140A Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/17/2025
|Grassland Sonic #4515
|99
|1103 Battlewood St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/17/2025
|Soulshine Pizza
|98
|4021 Hughes Crossing Suite 101 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/17/2025
|The Cheesecake Factory
|98
|1800 Gallery Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/17/2025
|McAlister's Deli
|100
|3015 Belshire Village Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/16/2025
|Golden Yeti Art Collective
|100
|202 5th Ave. N. Suite C Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|01/16/2025
|Ground
|100
|330 Mayfield Drive Suite D4 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/16/2025
|Compass @ BRN Mars Petcare Kitchen
|100
|2013 Ovation Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|01/16/2025
|Ichiddo Ramen
|97
|1709 Galleria Blvd, Ste 1035 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/16/2025
|Schlotzsky's Deli
|100
|1708 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|01/16/2025
|Compass @ BRN Mars Petcare Coffee Shop
|100
|2013 Ovation Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|01/16/2025
|Jersey Mike's Subs
|100
|5018 Spedale Ct. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/16/2025
|McDonald's Of Spring Hill #2
|99
|4908 Columbia Highway Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|01/16/2025
|Dover Deli
|100
|117 Seaboard Ln, STE 105 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|01/16/2025
|Paxton Main Pool
|96
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/16/2025
|Cadence Cool Springs Pool
|100
|200 Resource Parkway Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/16/2025
|Paxton Plunge Pool
|96
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/16/2025
|Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/16/2025
|Life Time - Men's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/16/2025
|Life Time - Indoor Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/16/2025
|Life Time - Outdoor Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/16/2025
|Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/16/2025
|Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/16/2025
|Life Time - Women's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/16/2025
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool
|100
|200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/15/2025
|Embassy Suites Hotel Pool
|96
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/15/2025
|Franklin FUMC Preschool
|Approval
|120 Aldersgate Way Franklin, TN 37069
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|01/15/2025
|Dunkin' Donuts Baskin-Robbins
|97
|9100-A Carothers Pkwy ste 101 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|01/15/2025
|Homewood Suites Pool
|100
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/15/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|96
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/15/2025
|The Academy Of Maryland Farm Food Service
|99
|201 Westwood Place. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|01/15/2025
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa
|100
|200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/15/2025
|The Academy Of Maryland Farm
|Approval
|201 Westwood Place. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|01/15/2025
|Crown Cigars and Ales
|95
|1800 Carothers Parkway #1 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|01/15/2025
|Jim N Nick's Bar-B-Q
|98
|3068 Mallory Ln. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|01/15/2025
|High Brow Brew
|98
|188 Front St., Sutie 102 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/14/2025
|Nashville Pizza Company
|98
|2176 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service - Routine
|01/14/2025
|Namaste Indian Restaurant
|93
|9040 Carothers Pkwy STE-B111 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/14/2025
|Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/14/2025
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|94
|188 Front St, Suite 114 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/14/2025
|Namaste Indian Restaurant Bar
|98
|9040 Carothers Parkway, Franklin, TN, USA STE-B111 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/14/2025
|Drury Plaza Hotel Pool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/14/2025
|Southern Sitters Drop-IN
|Approval
|401 Cheltenham Ave Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|01/14/2025
|Jamba Juice
|100
|1844 W McEwen Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|01/14/2025
|Candlewood Suites
|100
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/14/2025
|Dunkin Donuts
|98
|1441 New Hwy 96 Suite 1 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/14/2025
|Domino's #6318
|87
|3012 Longford Drive Suite 11, Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|01/15/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter