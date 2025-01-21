Health Scores: Williamson County for January 21, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 14-21, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Business Name Score Address Inspection Type Date Life Time Athletic- Kid's Academy Approval 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Child Care Facilities - Routine 01/17/2025 Homewood Suites Hotel Pool 94 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/17/2025 Residence Inn Marriott Pool 100 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 01/17/2025 Franklin Child Care Food 98 4055 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/17/2025 Soulshine Pizza Bar 99 4021 Hughes Crossing Suite 101 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/17/2025 Clovercroft Elementary - Cafeteria 100 9336 Clovercroft Rd. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 01/17/2025 Honest Coffee Roasters, LLC 84 4000 Hughes Crossing #120 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/17/2025 Lolly Gourmet Pops LLC 100 1111 Battlewood St Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service - Routine 01/17/2025 Subway 96 330 Franklin Rd Suite 900D Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/17/2025 Nail Lounge & Spa Bar 97 400 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 01/17/2025 Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams 100 4021 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 01/17/2025 Smoothie King #657 96 330 Franklin Road Suite 102 A Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 01/17/2025 Whit's Frozen Custard 100 4020 Hughes Crossing Ste 100 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/17/2025 Duck Donuts 100 101 Creekside Crossing,Ste 1000 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 01/17/2025 Marco's Pizza 100 7180 Nolensville Rd., STE-1H Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 01/17/2025 Crumbl Cookies-Brentwood 100 330 Franklin Road Ste 140A Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/17/2025 Grassland Sonic #4515 99 1103 Battlewood St. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/17/2025 Soulshine Pizza 98 4021 Hughes Crossing Suite 101 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/17/2025 The Cheesecake Factory 98 1800 Gallery Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/17/2025 McAlister's Deli 100 3015 Belshire Village Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/16/2025 Golden Yeti Art Collective 100 202 5th Ave. N. Suite C Franklin, TN 37064 Tattoo Studios - Routine 01/16/2025 Ground 100 330 Mayfield Drive Suite D4 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/16/2025 Compass @ BRN Mars Petcare Kitchen 100 2013 Ovation Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 01/16/2025 Ichiddo Ramen 97 1709 Galleria Blvd, Ste 1035 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/16/2025 Schlotzsky's Deli 100 1708 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 01/16/2025 Compass @ BRN Mars Petcare Coffee Shop 100 2013 Ovation Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 01/16/2025 Jersey Mike's Subs 100 5018 Spedale Ct. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/16/2025 McDonald's Of Spring Hill #2 99 4908 Columbia Highway Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 01/16/2025 Dover Deli 100 117 Seaboard Ln, STE 105 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 01/16/2025 Paxton Main Pool 96 2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/16/2025 Cadence Cool Springs Pool 100 200 Resource Parkway Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/16/2025 Paxton Plunge Pool 96 2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/16/2025 Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/16/2025 Life Time - Men's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/16/2025 Life Time - Indoor Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/16/2025 Life Time - Outdoor Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/16/2025 Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/16/2025 Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/16/2025 Life Time - Women's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/16/2025 Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool 100 200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/15/2025 Embassy Suites Hotel Pool 96 820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/15/2025 Franklin FUMC Preschool Approval 120 Aldersgate Way Franklin, TN 37069 Child Care Facilities - Routine 01/15/2025 Dunkin' Donuts Baskin-Robbins 97 9100-A Carothers Pkwy ste 101 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 01/15/2025 Homewood Suites Pool 100 2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/15/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 96 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/15/2025 The Academy Of Maryland Farm Food Service 99 201 Westwood Place. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 01/15/2025 Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa 100 200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/15/2025 The Academy Of Maryland Farm Approval 201 Westwood Place. Brentwood, TN 37027 Child Care Facilities - Routine 01/15/2025 Crown Cigars and Ales 95 1800 Carothers Parkway #1 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 01/15/2025 Jim N Nick's Bar-B-Q 98 3068 Mallory Ln. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 01/15/2025 High Brow Brew 98 188 Front St., Sutie 102 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/14/2025 Nashville Pizza Company 98 2176 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service - Routine 01/14/2025 Namaste Indian Restaurant 93 9040 Carothers Pkwy STE-B111 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/14/2025 Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/14/2025 Oscar's Taco Shop 94 188 Front St, Suite 114 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/14/2025 Namaste Indian Restaurant Bar 98 9040 Carothers Parkway, Franklin, TN, USA STE-B111 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/14/2025 Drury Plaza Hotel Pool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/14/2025 Southern Sitters Drop-IN Approval 401 Cheltenham Ave Franklin, TN 37064 Child Care Facilities - Routine 01/14/2025 Jamba Juice 100 1844 W McEwen Dr Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 01/14/2025 Candlewood Suites 100 1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/14/2025 Dunkin Donuts 98 1441 New Hwy 96 Suite 1 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/14/2025 Domino's #6318 87 3012 Longford Drive Suite 11, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 01/15/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

