Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Jan. 21, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 14-21, 2025. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!
|Business Name
|Score
|Address
|Inspection Type
|Date
|Honest Coffee Roasters, LLC
|84
|4000 Hughes Crossing #120 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/17/2025
|Domino's #6318
|87
|3012 Longford Drive Suite 11, Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|01/15/2025
|Namaste Indian Restaurant
|93
|9040 Carothers Pkwy STE-B111 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/14/2025
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|94
|188 Front St, Suite 114 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|01/14/2025
|Crown Cigars and Ales
|95
|1800 Carothers Parkway #1 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|01/15/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
