Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Jan. 21, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
health inspections

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 14-21, 2025. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Business NameScoreAddressInspection TypeDate
Honest Coffee Roasters, LLC844000 Hughes Crossing #120 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine01/17/2025
Domino's #6318873012 Longford Drive Suite 11, Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Routine01/15/2025
Namaste Indian Restaurant939040 Carothers Pkwy STE-B111 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up01/14/2025
Oscar's Taco Shop94188 Front St, Suite 114 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine01/14/2025
Crown Cigars and Ales951800 Carothers Parkway #1 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine01/15/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here