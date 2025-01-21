Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Jan. 21, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 14-21, 2025. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Business Name Score Address Inspection Type Date Honest Coffee Roasters, LLC 84 4000 Hughes Crossing #120 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/17/2025 Domino's #6318 87 3012 Longford Drive Suite 11, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 01/15/2025 Namaste Indian Restaurant 93 9040 Carothers Pkwy STE-B111 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/14/2025 Oscar's Taco Shop 94 188 Front St, Suite 114 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 01/14/2025 Crown Cigars and Ales 95 1800 Carothers Parkway #1 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 01/15/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email