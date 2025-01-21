OBITUARY: Victoria P. Malaney

Victoria P. Malaney, age 97, passed away on January 13, 2025, in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Born March 19, 1927 in Bristol, CT to the late Harry and Agnes (Halleck) Peters.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Donald Malaney in 2021, also a brother, Daniel in 1935 and sisters Agnes Peters, Patricia Williams, Donna Brown, all of Arizona. She is the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Surviving are children: Patrick Malaney, AL, Diane Malaney, TN, and Margaret Malaney, OR. She is also survived by two grandchildren and three great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Vicky graduated from Hartford Hospital School of Nursing, Hartford, CT, with an RN Degree in 1948. She worked in hospitals in CT, NY, and MD but was mostly a homemaker and family caregiver. She was a long time volunteer at Sacred Heart and WMHS (Cumberland, MD). Victoria was a member of “Women in the Outdoors” and participated in “Becoming an Outdoor Women” events until her early 80’s enjoying classes including: firearms, archery, fly tying, and other outdoor pursuits.

She was an accomplished China Painter and one of her paintings was displayed in Annapolis in an exhibit of Art by Older Adults during the Glendening administration (MD) Annapolis. An accomplished cook and baker, she had recipes published in “Better Homes & Garden” and Yankee Magazines.

Along with her husband, Don, she enjoyed bird watching, working their tree farm and traveling.

Victoria resided in The Goldton at Spring Hill for two years. She was painting and writing letters to her family and friends till the final day. Her faith as a Roman Catholic fortified her long and fulfilled life.

In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to the Catholic Church of The Nativity Building Fund, Thompson Station, TN 37179

