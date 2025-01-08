OBITUARY: David Harold Amones

David Harold Amones was born on August 11, 1946, to the late Robert Harold Amones and the late Betty June Yeagley Amones. A 1964 graduate of Brandywine High School in Michigan, David went on to become a skilled pipe fitter, dedicating over 35 years to Ford Glass Company before retiring.

David served his country during the Vietnam War, where he earned multiple Purple Hearts. His love for cars was a lifelong passion, and he always had a few in his collection. Above all, David cherished his family and was so happy to live his latter years surrounded by his growing family!

He is survived by his daughter, Pamela (Ben) Schminke of Santa Fe, TN; his brother, Kevin (Pat) Amones of Chattanooga, TN; and his sisters, Cindy Kappel and Lisa (Jeff) Wilson, both of Bixby, OK. He leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Hadassah (Andy) Bayless, Elijah (Aislyn) Schminke, Naomi Schminke, Gideon Schminke, Eliana Schminke, and Chazaq Schminke; as well as his great-grandchildren, Anna Bayless, Ariella Schminke, and Aniyah Schminke; and nieces and nephews, Kenny Rosicka, Will Wilson, Joshua Kappel, PJ Kappel, and Susan Wilkerson. David also shared a special bond with his best friend, Bob Soper, who was like a brother to him.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his son, David Trent Amones.

The family will celebrate David’s life with a private service. https://www.tnfunerals.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email