OBITUARY: Paul James Scherer

Paul James Scherer, age 78, passed away on January 3, 2025 in Brentwood, TN.

He was born in Chicago, IL on March 12, 1946 to loving parents Ross and Ann Kellner Scherer.

He was a devoted Catholic his whole life. Paul attended St. Robert Bellamire School and St. Patrick’s High School for boys in Chicago. He continued his Catholic education at De Paul University, where he earned a business degree in Finance and Commerce. He graduated in 1968 with a MBA from Northern Illinois University.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Ann Scherer.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Kathy; cherished father of Kristin (Jody) Davis of Great Falls, VA, Colleen (Dr. Bennett) Harris of Kingston Springs, TN, Dr. Kelly (Alexandre) Taylor of Chicago, IL; loving brother of Karen (Robert) Belka of Niles, IL; treasured grandchildren, James Davis, Brooke Davis and Georgia Davis. Paul was loved by 7 nieces and nephews, and 5 Great nieces and nephews.

He began his professional career at the Milwaukee Road Railroad in Chicago, IL at Union Station, where he became a manager of Automotive Marketing. Paul continued working 25 years in the Railroad Industry as a loyal employee in three different mid-west cities.

He met Kathy in 1984 and he was transferred to the Soo Line Railroad in Minneapolis, MN in October 1985. There he developed marketing strategies and secured long term General Motors and Chrysler vehicle transportation contracts. He came home to Chicago to marry his bride, Kathy, on February 1, 1986 in the Jeanne Vail Chapel at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. The family spent five wonderful years in Minnesota and their three daughters, Kristin, Colleen, and Kelly were all born there.

Paul relocated his family to Farmington Hills, MI with a three year old, a two year old, and a seven week old baby. This second career move was with Canadian Pacific Railroad, in Detroit, MI. Paul directed marketing and sales strategies for the Ford Motor Company North American Account for rail transportation of vehicles and automotive parts. He developed lifelong friends there, in the neighborhood, church, and from the other parents they met at Farmington Presbyterian Pre-School. We could walk across the street to the pre-school, so our home became the gathering place for many parties and get togethers.

In 1996, Paul was transferred to Tennessee as a Senior Logistics Manager for Ryder System in Spring Hill, TN working in Integrated- Logistics Management with the rail and the automotive haul away industries. Paul and Kathy remained in Brentwood, TN after his retirement from Ryder. Here they continued to build a life for their family, with many deep friendships including our connections through the neighborhood, Holy Family, and Father Ryan High School. Paul displayed many virtues in the way he lived his life, but patience and humility were always evident. He taught his children by example. Paul continued to guide his three girls through college, graduate, and professional school. The greatest joy of his life was walking each of his girls down the aisle at their weddings in 2015, 2018, and 2019.

He volunteered his time at Holy Family Catholic Church in multiple ministries over the years: Room In the Inn, Men’s Club, Usher for Mass, Christmas Basket Program, etc. He loved being with his family and taking many memorable vacations in the United States and multiple trips abroad to Europe. Paul and Kathy spent 10 years traveling back and forth to Seagrove, FL, entertaining family and friends and enjoying life at the beach. Many happy memories were made there. He will be missed by all, especially his devoted family.

Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 – 11:00am on Saturday, January 11 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Road, Brentwood, TN. A funeral mass will follow at 11:00am in the sanctuary.

Donations in memory of Paul Scherer may be made to:

Mercy Home for Boys and Girls

1140 W Jackson Blvd.

Chicago, IL 60607

877-637-2955

donate.mercyhome.org

Holy Family Catholic Church

Room in the Inn

9100 Crockett Road

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-373-4696

