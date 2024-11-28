OBITUARY: Darlene Mae Luther

Darlene Mae Luther, age 91 of Spring Hill, TN went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 25, 2024. Darlene was born in Winner, SD on May 11, 1933, daughter to Esther and Ted Schmidt.

She went to school in Ansley, NE. She was married to Gary A. Luther for 69 years and was a homemaker in her early years. She retired after serving as a music activities director for Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad, NM, and continued to volunteer at nursing homes thereafter. She was a member of the United Methodist Church throughout her life. Music filled her life and she gladly shared her beautiful soprano voice, played hand bells, organ and was a constant presence at the piano. She loved to travel whether it be by horse, motorcycle, motor home, or on her own two feet. Darlene will always be remembered for her holiday feasts, games, and laughter.

Darlene is preceded in death by parents, Esther and Ted Schmidt, her husband, Gary A. Luther, and her siblings, Vick (Mardell) Schmidt, Bertie (Don) Lee, and Irene (Dick) Patterson.

She is survived by her brother, Roger (Ruth) Schmidt; her daughters, Janet (Jim) Starcher, Jeanne (Ray) Soria; her grandchildren, Gary J. (Misty) Luther, Michael (Julie) Soria, Caroline Darlene Mayo; and her great grandchildren, Ben Sells, Mariah Soria, Griffin Heinzman, Kennton Luther, Katheryn Luther, Shawna Kennedy, and Lyzander Luther.

Funeral will be held on 12/9/2024 in the Memorial Chapel, Brentwood United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. with visitation an hour preceding the service. Family will serve as Pallbearers. Memorials, in Darlene’s honor, can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in lieu of flowers.