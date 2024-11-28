Rotary Club of Brentwood Awards Five Nonprofits $10,000 Grants

The Rotary Club of Brentwood (RCB) and the Brentwood Rotary Club Charitable Foundation (BRCCF) recognized, on November 22, five local nonprofit organizations with $10,000 grant to continue their work.

The organizations awarded grants include: SafeHaven Family Shelter, Creativets, Franktown Open Hearts, My Bag My Story and Bridges of Williamson County.

“The BRCCF’s mission is to provide financial support for worthy causes in the communities we serve,” said Linas Sudzius, president of the BRCCF. “We are proud to play a small role in helping these five organizations continue to help those in need.”

The Rotary Club of Brentwood meets Fridays at noon at the Martin Center in Brentwood. For more information about the RCB, please contact Charles Grummon at [email protected]. The BRCCF is a Section 501(c)(3) companion organization to the RCB.

