OBITUARY: Daniel Christopher Carter

Daniel Christopher Carter, age 52, of Columbia, TN, passed away in Maury Regional Medical Center on Friday, September 3, 2021.

Daniel was born in Franklin, TN to Don and Linda (Beasley) Carter on January 21, 1969. Daniel was a loving father and a devoted friend. He enjoyed working with his hands and was a master of many trades. Starting in early childhood Daniel was a gifted mechanic, who had a passion for cars that lasted throughout his life.

Daniel is preceded in death by his son Scott Carter; father, Don Carter; brother, David Carter; grandson, Adam Panos.

Daniel is survived by his sons, Brett Carter, Eric Carter; daughters, Jessica Carter, Tracey (Nick) Campbell; brother, Michael Carter; sisters Donna (Billy) Goodgine, Sherry Carter, Amy Jones; mother, Linda Carter; granddaughters, McKenzie Campbell, Katherine Campbell, Madison Campbell.

Visitation will be 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm Friday, September 10, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Andrew Mitchell, Christopher Mitchell, Issiah Jones, Noah Jones, Caleb Jones, and Brice Hendrix.

Memorials may be made to the Daniel Carter Memorial Fund at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.