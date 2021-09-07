OBITUARY: Robert Holman Burr

Robert “Poppy” Burr age 74 of Franklin, TN passed away September 4, 2021.

Robert was born in Nashville, TN to the late Morris and Johnnie Burr. Robert retired from BellSouth with over 32 years of service.

He is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kaylen Marie Burr and grandson, Robert Tallant Burr.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Gail Shirley Burr; sons, Glenn (Shelia) Burr of Blountville, TN and Craig (Deena) Burr of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Regan Burr, Halie (Kevin) Cox and Kai Zelaya.

A Celebration of Life Service for Robert will be held at a later date. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com