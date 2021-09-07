WCS Across the Board – August 26, 2021

The topics of the August 26 special-called School Board meeting were COVID-19 strategies related to health and staffing.

Superintendent Jason Golden updated the Board members on the district’s increased mitigation strategies and the current effects of COVID-19 in the WCS.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the following COVID Response Strategies Remote Learning Resolution COVID Sick Leave Policy 5.3051



In Other Business, the Board:

Approved a temporary mask requirement for middle and high school students, staff and visitors at the middle and high school grade levels inside all buildings and on buses.

The meeting in its entirety is available to view on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

The School Board’s next regular meeting will be September 20 at 6:30 p.m.