OBITUARY: Charles R. Williams

Charles R Williams, age 80, passed away in his home surrounded by family on Sunday, August 7, 2022, in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Charles was born on June 12, 1942, to the late Rev. Darnell Williams and Dora Williams.

Charles spent many years in the military. He served in the United States Army and the United States Marine Corps and retired from service with the National Guard. He was so proud to have served this country in an honorable way. He loved his country very much.

After the military, he went on to work at Brooks Machine and officially retired. Charles also loved spending time outdoors, whether it be fishing, hunting, or camping with his wife, Vickie. Charles was also a collector of “stuff”. He had everything he needed and more. Most of all, Charles adored his family and always loved spending time with them.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents; brother: Larry Williams; son: Michael Steward; and grandson: Michael Steward, Jr.

Charles is survived by his loving wife: Vickie Williams; children; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

The American Legion Post 19 will be rendering military honors for Charles.

A service for Charles will be held Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia, Tennessee. A visitation for Charles will be held Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Charles will be laid to rest at Pisgah Cemetery.

Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family at williamsfh.com

